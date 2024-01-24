Troustrie House sits between the villages of Crail and Anstruther where it has access to all key amenities including primary and secondary schooling, post offices, shops, supermarkets, pubs and hotels

"Standing on its own at the end of a private track, and with the most wonderful southerly coastal aspect, Troustrie presents a stunning rarely available lifestyle opportunity in an iconic East Neuk location," said Rettie.

"Centred around a fantastic refurbished Georgian house the property also includes delightful gardens and grounds.

"Dating from the early 1800s, the house has an impressive stone façade under a slate roof and offers beautiful, upgraded period accommodation over three levels."

The house has four bedrooms (Image: Rettie & Co)

The house is currently operated as a successful B&B with the flexible accommodation presently configured with the main living room at ground floor level, along with formal dining room, studio or family room, good-sized kitchen and breakfast room, main hall, rear hall and utility room.

"A beautiful old staircase provides access to the upper floors with a charming bedroom, family bathroom and hall at mezzanine level, and three excellent double bedrooms at first floor level, all with ensuite facilities, along with hall and utility area," the agent added.

There is a fixed stair leading up to a large attic and there are wood burning stoves in both the living room and dining room, and an oil-fired Aga in the kitchen.

The agent also said: "Kingsbarns, Pittenweem, St Monans and Elie are also all nearby, dotted along Fife’s glorious coastline. The ancient historic cosmopolitan town of St Andrews is about a 20-minute drive to the north and offers an excellent range of facilities along with the highly regarded university."

St Andrews is known worldwide as the Home of Golf and the 150th British Open visited in July 2022.

About 18 miles to the north-west is Cupar, Fife’s bustling county market town which also provides a good range of services.

Dundee is within a 45-minute drive to the north with Edinburgh about an hour and 20 minutes to the south.

Troustrie House is available at offers over £750,000.