“Laurie Ross is a fantastic business and, culturally, it’s a perfect fit as we’re both committed to providing a local advised service that delights our clients, as well as working with and supporting our local communities, said Kelly Ogley, head of Howden's consumer and local commercial division.

"We’re really excited to welcome June Lynch, Managing Director of Laurie Ross, and the team to the Howden family.”

Ms Lynch joined Laurie Ross as managing director in 2013 having spent 16 years in seniors roles at Uddingston-based Kwik-Fit Financial Services. She took over from Gregg Ross, whose father Laurie set up the business in 1973.

“I am delighted that Laurie Ross is now part of Howden, providing us with an even greater opportunity to enhance our capabilities and reach," Ms Lynch said.

"Joining a well-known UK branch network, with values that mirror our own excellent reputation for unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, it’s exactly the sort of partnership we were looking for.”

The move follows the acquisition in November of another Glasgow specialist insurance business, Neilson Laurence & Neil, by Howden.

In May of last year London-headquartered Howden announced that it would unify its insurance, reinsurance, and underwriting divisions under a single global structure with all reporting directly to chief executive David Howden. It employs around 14,000 people globally handling approximately $30 billion of premium on behalf of clients.