A dog has been shot dead by armed police after it attacked two people in Hamilton.
Police were called to a report of a "large bulldog type dog" attacking a man in the Tinto View area of the town around 5pm on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to "serious" injuries.
Armed officers also attended due the dog being "dangerously out of control".
The dog was then shot dead by armed police after it "attempted to attack an officer", police said.
A second man, who was also attacked by the dog on Loudonhill Avenue, shortly before the incident on Tinto View, was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.
Police said there is no further risk to the public.
Superintendent Steven Espie said: “This was a distressing incident for those involved. I would like to reassure the local community that this was a contained incident.
“There will be a continued police presence in the area while our enquiries continue.
"Enquiries are also ongoing to establish the breed of the dog.”
Since a firearm was discharged, police said that the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).
