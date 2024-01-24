All trains remain cancelled until at least noon while engineers check the network for fallen trees and other damage.

Dozens of roads have been closed, while flights have been canceled and ferries kept in port because of the high winds and bad weather.

Martin Thomson, national operations manager for resilience at Transport Scotland, said: “Across the wider network, we can expect to see more delays and cancellations with ferries, flights and rail into Wednesday morning.”

Network Rail Scotland said it had dealt with incidents including flooding, fallen trees and a shed roof blowing onto a high wall above a track on Tuesday evening and would be inspecting routes for damage from first light.

A statement said: “It’ll be done in many ways – teams on foot, in road-rail vehicles, freight locos and empty passenger trains. Our helicopter will be out too, as soon as winds ease.”

ScotRail said all lines will be checked before services restart, saying “it will be later on in the day before any trains can run”.

A search for a person reported to be in the sea at Porthcawl, south Wales, was suspended early on Wednesday.

HM Coastguard said rescue teams from Porthcawl, Port Talbot, Llantwit Major and Llansteffan, together with an HM Coastguard helicopter from St Athan, were joined in the search by the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats from Mumbles and Barry Dock after the report just before 6pm on Tuesday.

They said a decision on further action would be made at first light.

The A76 was closed in both directions between Skelmorlie and Largs due to water breaking over the sea wall.

The Forth Bridge was open to cars and single decker buses with restrictions on high-sided vehicles on several bridges.

Eight flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport and four at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday evening.

An amber warning for wind, issued by the Met Office, is in place across the north and west of Scotland until 8am on Wednesday with a yellow warning in place until 1pm across Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and northwest England.

Thw highest windspeed so far recorded was a gust of 97 mph in Capel Curig, Wales.

Parts of York have been affected by flooding with river flooding probable in parts of the north of England on Wednesday, the Environment Agency said.

River flooding is also possible along parts of the upper River Severn in Shropshire until Friday.

The number of flood warnings – meaning flooding was expected – has reached 38 in Scotland.

Forecasters expect winds to gradually ease from the south as Storm Jocelyn moves away from the UK on Wednesday, which will be a day of sunny spells and blustery showers, although mainly dry in the south.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will move north east on Thursday with brighter conditions on Friday and Saturday and frequent showers in the north.

An 84-year-old man died during Storm Isha after the car in which he was a front seat passenger crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk, Police Scotland said.

And a man in his 60s was killed in a crash involving two vans and a fallen tree in Limavady, Co Londonderry, on Sunday night, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.