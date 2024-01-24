The move comes as abrdn continues to stem the tide of outflows from its investment funds, which have dogged the company since the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017. This morning the firm cited “challenging” market conditions, including high inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, as it reported net outflows of £12.5bn from its investments in the second half of 2023, leaving it with £366.7bn of assets under management and administration (AUMA).

Taking into account the firm's adviser business, including its interactive investor retail platform, it reported total net outflows £12.4bn for the second half, resulting in total AUMA of £494.9bn at December 31.

It said that around 80% of the targeted £150m of annual savings would benefit its investment business.

Although the company said the bulk of those savings would be in non-staff costs, the cost-cutting plans are expected to result in the loss of around 500 roles. It noted that programme will include the removal of management layers, increasing spans of control, and further efficiency in outsourcing and technology areas. There are also plans to reduce overheads in group functions and support services.

Chief executive Stephen Bird said: "Market conditions have remained challenging for our mix of business, and this is reflected in our year-end AUMA, flow numbers, and margins. The board and I are committed to taking these significant cost actions now to restore our core Investments business to a more acceptable level of profitability.

“Although our business model benefits from the diversification that comes from operating three businesses, we will not rest until all of them are contributing strongly to group profitability, as Adviser and interactive investor have done in 2023.

“The new transformation programme announced today, when completed, will deliver a step change in our cost to income ratio. We exceeded our £75m cost reduction target for 2023 for Investments, but we recognise more needs to be done. After a root and branch review, we are now re-engineering and simplifying our business model to remove at least £150m of costs - mostly from group functions and support services. The programme will largely be implemented in 2024, completing in 2025. These changes will allow us to continue our focus on building a growth business.”

Shares in abrdn were down 3.25%, or 5.6p, at 166.7p as investors responded to the news.