The building, which will include a ground-floor restaurant, gymnasium, lounge area and rooftop terrace bar, will be made up of 70 ‘serviced apartments’ - which will be available for short and long-term stays.

The ‘Cheval Maison’ building will be built at 139 & 141 West Regent Street, and will be split into 27 standard studios, 15 large studios, 23 one-bedroom apartments and five two bedroom apartments.

The site as it appears today (Image: Google)

Simon Mullen, managing director, 141WRS, said: “We are excited to be making progress on this development, which we hope will transform a disused space to reinvigorate a prominent corner of the city centre.

“Once open, we will draw on Cheval Collection’s decades of experience in serviced apartments to attract both international guests and the local community.”

The development has a roof-top bar (Image: Cheval Maison)

Mohammed S. Alawadhi, managing director, Cheval Collection, added: “It is wonderful to see this site moving forwards with the support of Glasgow city council and we look forward to contributing to the regeneration of this historic area.

“We are seeing growing demand for serviced apartments around the world in other dynamic cities as owners seek experienced operators for this flexible and profitable model.”

The company currently operates nine locations in London, three in Edinburgh and one in Dubai, and expects to announce further properties in 2024.