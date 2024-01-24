Five libraries in Aberdeen are to extend their opening hours, including on Saturdays, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed.
The council's Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee were updated on progress made on the Future Library Model, which including an interim extension on opening hours at the following libraries from April 1, 2024:
· Culter – Mondays 1-7pm and Tuesdays 10am-1pm, and 2-3pm;
· Dyce – Open+ hours on Mondays 5-8pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm;
· Mastrick – Saturdays 10am-1pm and 2-5pm;
· Tillydrone – Saturdays 10am-1pm and 2-5pm;
· Torry – Saturdays 10am-1pm.
The changes reflect demand on provision where nearby libraries have closed, as well as information gathered from library consultations and library developments in Torry Library within the new Greyhope School and Community Hub, Aberdeen City Council said.
Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee Councillor Miranda Radley said: “We thank every individual and group who took part in the online consultations and focus group sessions, and staff too, for providing feedback on the library service.
“To respond to the feedback received we have increased the opening hours at five libraries, as an interim measure, while the full Future Library Model is built with communities, to meet their needs.”
Vice-Convener Councillor Dell Henrickson said: “The engagement that we have received on the Library and Information Service has been crucial in understanding the needs of those accessing libraries.”
The report further noted that the extension of hours in the newly refurbished Dyce Library reflects the installation of Open+, a system which enables library members to access library buildings and resources outside of normal opening hours using their library card.
A longer-term review of library opening hours will be carried out this year as part of Aberdeen’s Future Library and Information Services Model.
This will include collaborative working with staff, public and partners to better understand, clarify, test and apply innovation to library services and how they are accessed.
Councillors also heard the results of a public consultation carried out from July to October 2023 that sought to understand current and future demand, as well as how available resources and can maximised to ensure continued access to libraries.
The consultation received more than 1,900 responses, with an additional 720 responding to a consultation on Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside Libraries.
