A preliminary hearing is set for March 1 at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

It is anticipated that the Inquiry will consider any precautions which could reasonably have been taken and which might realistically have resulted in the death having been avoided and any defects in any system of working which contributed to the death or any accident resulting in the death.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Gregor Deakin occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Mr Deakin’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”