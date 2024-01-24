Filming on the much anticipated Outlander prequel spinoff series has been postponed due to the storms which have swept across Scotland.
A number of roads in the west end of Glasgow and the Scotstoun area were closed as production got underway on Outlander: Blood of My Blood at the start of January.
Filming was scheduled to run from January 7 to February 2.
However, Glasgow City Council confirmed that, due to the current storm warnings, filming "has been cancelled and will be rescheduled".
The Herald understands that the final parts of filming are likely to be rescheduled to early March.
'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will dive into the love story of the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.
Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer on the 10-episode spin-off. Speaking about the prequel in January, he said: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story.
“It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.
“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize.
"Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10."
Diana Gabaldon, whose books the Outlander series is based on, will serve as a consulting producer on the show. She is also writing a prequel novel about Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie that the series will be based on.
The road closures for filming were originally as follows:
- South Street from Balmoral Street westwards for 60m, south side only from 3pm January 7 until 5pm February 2, 2024
- South Street from a point 60m west of Balmoral Street westwards 200m, from 3pm January 21 to 5pm on January 26, 2024
- Balmoral Street from South Street, southwards 115m from 3pm on January 21 to 5pm on January 26, 2024
- Park Street South for its full length from 3pm on January 22 until 6pm on January 29, 2024
- Park Gate for its full length, south side only, from 3pm on January 24 until 7pm on January 27, 2024
- Park Circus, between Park Street South and Park Gate, from 3pm on January 24 until 7pm on January 27, 2024
- Park Terrace between property numbers 3a and 21, from 3pm on January 24 until 7pm on January 27, 2024
- Park Gardens from property number 4 west to Kelvingrove Park gate, from 3pm on January 24 until 7pm on January 27, 2024
- Park Street South for its full length from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
- Park Terrace Lane at Park Street South from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
- Park Terrace Lane East at Park Street South from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
- Park Terrace between Park Street South and property 3a from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
- Woodlands Terrace between property number 21 and Park Street South from 8am on January 25 until 6pm on January 27, 2024
- Park Terrace for its full length from 8am on January 25 and 6pm on January 27, 2024
- Woodlands Terrace for its full length from 8am on January 25 and 6pm on January 27, 2024
