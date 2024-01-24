Filming was scheduled to run from January 7 to February 2.

However, Glasgow City Council confirmed that, due to the current storm warnings, filming "has been cancelled and will be rescheduled".

The Herald understands that the final parts of filming are likely to be rescheduled to early March.

READ MORE: Outlander prequel spin-off 'Blood of My Blood' to begin filming in Glasgow

'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' will dive into the love story of the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will serve as executive producer on the 10-episode spin-off. Speaking about the prequel in January, he said: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story.

“It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize.

"Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10."

Diana Gabaldon, whose books the Outlander series is based on, will serve as a consulting producer on the show. She is also writing a prequel novel about Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie that the series will be based on.

The road closures for filming were originally as follows: