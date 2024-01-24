Last week, the head of Scotland’s prosecution service said there would be no quick fix and that it was “imperative that due process is followed.”

She said the “right process” for people to clear their names was through the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) and the High Court of Appeal.

That was in contrast to the First Minister who said the normal processes should be set aside.

Humza Yousaf said he believes the “easiest and quickest route” would be for the legislation being brought forward by the UK Government to clear the names of those who suffered a miscarriage of justice to apply in Scotland as well.

Responding to questions in the Commons, Scottish Office minister John Lamont told MPs that the Horizon scandal was “one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in this country's history with hundreds of people having their lives ruined and reputations dragged through the mud.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has announced new laws that will be brought forward to make sure that those wrongly convicted are exonerated and swiftly compensated here in England.

“The administration of justice is a devolved matter. The UK government is in contact with the Scottish Government to explore the most effective way to exonerate and compensate those innocent people.”

Mr Shanks asked for more details. He said: ”The scandal of the unjustified prosecution of subpostmasters the length and breadth of this country is almost beyond words. And although it shouldn't have taken a TV drama to get action it is good that those found guilty in England will now have their convictions quashed.

“But meanwhile, in Scotland, we're no clearer on how those wrongly convicted will get justice.

“The First Minister initially claimed he would be happy for this parliament to legislate for every victim across the UK. But his Lord Advocate has then said that she doesn't support blanket exonerations.

“So can I ask the Minister, what is he doing to ensure that those who were wrongly convicted in Scotland finally get the justice they deserve?”

Mr Lamont told him that officials from the UK government were “working with their counterparts from the various devolved administrations including the Scottish Government to fully understand the legislative options that are available across the respective jurisdictions.”

He said it remained “a priority for all concerned to ensure that those sub postmasters receive justice and the compensation to which they are entitled as quickly as possible.”

Speaking at First Minister's Questions last week, Mr Yousaf said a legislative consent motion to allow Westminster to legislate in Scotland would be his “preference” but said the Scottish Government will bring forward its own legislation if that could not happen.

He told MSPs: “The UK Government last week announced they were looking to bring forward legislation in the UK Parliament in order for mass exonerations to take place when it comes to wrongful convictions.

“I have written to the Prime Minister to say we welcome that process and, not only that, as the First Minister we would be willing to work with the UK Government for that legislation to take place and have effect on a UK-wide basis.”

He added that if “for whatever reason” an LCM is not possible, “we are already working on contingencies around separate Scottish legislation if that is required”.