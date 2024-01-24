READ MORE: Six by Nico is evolving – is the magic still there?

A statement read: "Finsbay Lounge will be closed until January 26.

"Rising costs have meant we have had to close in the quieter periods of the year and change our working hours.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly however to keep the business sustainable and people in jobs we had to make this tough decision again.

"This also gives our staff who worked so hard over the festive period a short break."

Just days before their scheduled re-opening, a second statement has been issued on social media today with an update on their current situation.

It reads: "Unfortunately we have had to make the decision to close Finsbay for a longer period than initially advertised.

"We did this last year to ensure the financial burdens did not cripple the business and we stayed afloat.

"All the well advertised demands on Staff recruitment, wage increases, rates, electricity and supplier costs have become extremely difficult to operate this time of year.

"Like many other business we have had to adapt, be flexible and dynamic."

While the restaurant and bar remains closed, operators have reminded regulars that their two other venues, the nearby Fullback Sports and Pizza Bar and the Finsbay Flatiron in Glasgow's West End remain open and are accepting internal gift vouchers.

The statement ended: "We want to say thank you to our loyal customers for your continued support.

"We will be back in sunnier times."

Earlier this month, one Glasgow's leading chefs warned that the hospitality industry is facing its 'most challenging set of conditions since the mid-90s'.

Peter Mckenna of the Gannet said: "Owning a restaurant over the last ten years has been difficult on many fronts, but at the moment everyone is feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis.

“The price of the products we use, our services and wage costs have all increased considerably and the average person on the street has less disposable income available for going out to eat.

“It really is the perfect storm.”

