“The business has changed over the 40 years or so that we have been involved in it as a family and the challenges of trading over the last few years with reduced margins and increasing interest costs have made this a very difficult time. Over the years we have withstood some tough times, and it has taken its toll on us, but the current challenges have been the final blow.”

The notice adds: “We have a long history in the motorcycle business, especially in the off-road market, and it is filled with great stories and many achievements.”

The notice thanks staff and customers for their loyalty over the years.

Detailing its history on its website, the dealership says: “Mickey Oates opened for business in Glasgow in 1961. After a number of years trading from Cromwell Street, the business moved premises to York Street where it was purchased by Jim Ferguson in 1982. At that time, we dealt mainly with used bikes and scooters.

“Moto-X was in our DNA so naturally we expanded the off-road side of the business eventually holding franchises for Kawasaki, Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, Maico and Cagiva.”

It adds: “We relocated to larger premises [at] North Canalbank Street in 1989 and this allowed the addition of the Suzuki road bike franchise along with the Vespa range of scooters. Staying with Suzuki, Kawasaki and Honda, we have added Quadzilla Quads along with the Montesa Trials bikes to complement an already appealing range of road and off-road models.”