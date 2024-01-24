Shares in EasyJet are trading higher this afternoon after the company managed to cut its losses in the final three months of last year, but investors could be forgiven for wondering how long it will take for the budget carrier's stock to catch up with that of its rivals.
In a trading update issued this morning EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren highlighted a 48% increase in passenger numbers compared to the same period a year earlier. Flight and holiday bookings "took off strongly" during the traditionally busy turn of the year sales period when many opt to nail down their summer holiday plans.
READ MORE: EasyJet expands in Glasgow as it roars back into profit
The Luton-based airline recorded a pre-tax loss of £126 million between October and December, which is the first quarter of its financial year. This was down from a loss of £133m during the same period in 2022, and comes after last year's record summer performance propelled EasyJet back into annual profitability and the resumption of dividend payments.
The return of the dividend back in November has been a catalyst for some solid share price gains, but despite this positive momentum the company's stock remains more than 50% below pre-pandemic levels. While the fall to 10-year lows in 2022 in the wake of extended travel restrictions was in keeping with the rest of the industry, EasyJet's shares haven't rebounded to anywhere near the same degree as those of Ryanair which have recovered all of their post-pandemic decline and managed to post new record highs at the end of last year.
So there is still plenty of scope for improvement, as witnessed this afternoon with the stock currently more than 3% higher even though EasyJet has taken a £40m hit to trading from the Hamas-Israel conflict.
Like last year EasyJet appears to be banking on a strong second half to offset losses in the first six months of the financial year. This will be driven by its holidays business, which is expected to grow by 35% as consumers continue to prioritise vacations despite the continuing cost-of-living crisis.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here