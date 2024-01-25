Glasgow Film Festival has announced a special live 'In Conversation' event with Hollywood star Viggo Mortensen.
Since making his screen debut alongside Harrison Ford in smash hit thriller Witness in 1985, Viggo has built up an impressive CV with varied starring roles in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Road and three Best Actor Oscar nominations for Eastern Promises (2008), Captain Fantastic (2016) and Green Book (2019).
Now the actor, director, musician and artist coming to Glasgow for a one-off live event to discuss his life both in front of and behind the camera.
Following the In Conversation event, GFF will host the UK premiere of his epic new Western The Dead Don’t Hurt, which he both directs and stars in alongside Vicky Krieps, Danny Huston and Scotland-born actor Solly McLeod.
GFF will also host a free 35mm screening of David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence, starring Viggo in one of his most memorable roles, as part of its popular morning retrospectives.
GFF24 will also welcome back filmmaker Ben Wheatley for a special screening of his debut feature Down Terrace followed by a Q&A with the man himself.
Tickets for Viggo Mortensen In Conversation, Down Terrace and all other events at GFF24 go on sale to GFT Cinecard holders at 11am on Friday, January 26 and on general sale at 11am on Monday 29 January at https://www.glasgowfilm.org/home and from the GFT Box Office.
The full programme for GFF24 was announced earlier this week.
The festival, which celebrates its 20th edition this year, will run from February 28 to March 10 with a packed programme including the UK premiere of Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart, Bleeding Love starring Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara McGregor, La Chimera starring Josh O’Connor and many more.
The festival will close with the world premiere of Janey, a documentary which follows Scottish stand-up star Janey Godley as she embarks on her final tour after a cancer diagnosis.
