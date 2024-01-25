A village inn in Cawdor, described as having a “stellar reputation”, is up for sale with offers of around £1.1 million sought.
Cawdor Tavern, about five miles from Nairn and 12 miles east of Inverness, is being sold by Norman and Christine Sinclair, who property agent Graham + Sibbald said had “owned and successfully run the tavern for 30 years, having built a solid bar and restaurant trade”.
Graham + Sibbald noted the conservation village is famous for Cawdor Castle and gardens, built in the 14th century, as it described the sale of Cawdor Tavern as “a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well-established business”.
The property agent said: “The village inn offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return clients. It is evident the current owner, Norman Sinclair, has invested time and effort into the property and as he moves on to pursue other interests, he has left behind an outstanding business.”
Norman and Christine Sinclair said: “After spending many years in hospitality from the family business of The Moorings Hotel in Fort William and building The Classroom in Nairn, Cawdor Tavern has been…very special to run.”
Martin Sutherland, a licensed trade and business agent with Graham+ Sibbald, said: “We were delighted to be marketing the Cawdor Tavern. This outstanding business has proven itself to be a key player in Nairnshire, attracting large crowds all year round. It is regarded as one of the most impressive traditional pubs in the area and its reputation is well known. The seller has decided now is the time to pursue other interests and step away from the trade, leaving behind a very well-presented business for the next owner enjoy.”
Graham + Sibbald said: “The property benefits form a large bar-restaurant, a cosy public bar, a large function room, quaint beer garden and a detached four-bedroom house.
“The Cawdor Tavern boasts a warm inviting atmosphere which seamlessly blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting, providing all clientele with a sense of relaxed sophistication and the best of Highland hospitality.”
