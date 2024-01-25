NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy has welcomed the publication of the Scottish Government’s Good Food Nation Plan.

“Scotland’s farmers and crofters believe this can be a force for good,” he said. “It presents an opportunity for the adoption of a ‘Scottish First’ policy through the National Food Plan, embedding a culture of local sourcing.

“The consultation’s intention to ensure that people across the nation will be able to easily access high quality food and drink means that it must properly value and support our low carbon, high nature farming systems here in Scotland rather than potentially opening the door to imports.

“The National Plan must also set out opportunities for local authorities to educate and engage consumers with local food systems. This may include farming being integrated into the curriculum for excellence as well as supporting partnership working between the likes of the Royal Highland Educational Trust, Quality Meat Scotland’s educational team and other third sector organisations.”

Round-up

Hoggs at Newton Stewart yesterday were a mixed show for quality with all classes seeing a rise on last week.

An overall average of 281p/kg or £118/head was achieved and trade peaked at £170/head for Texels from Auchentibbert, who also topped the cast ewe trade at £209/head, or at 313p/kg for Beltexes from Trayboyack. Cast tups sold easily again and peaked at £122/head for Barbae, with Blackies from Little Larg selling to £79/head.

Store hoggs at Dumfries yesterday met a competitive trade and sold to £114 for Texels from Farding James, while a mixed show of prime hoggs sold to £151 for West Skelston or 328p/kg for Copewood. Heavier hoggs averaged 276p/kg and sold to 300p/kg, while cast ewes met a brisk trade and sold to £218 for Copewood, and tups sold to £188 for a Suffolk from Barony.

Store cattle trade improved on the week at Carlisle yesterday with Lords Close leading the sale at £2,080 for a Charolais, and Tinnis Hall leading the bullock trade at £1,980 for Herefords, while dairy types sold to £1,460 for Fleckviehs from Whitehouse. And heifers sold to £1,740 for a British Blue from Bank Farm.

Hoggs met a strong trade at Longtown on Tuesday and sold to £145 for Texels from Uppertown House, while feeding ewes were dearer on the week and sold to £185 for Texels from The Dyke, who also topped the Greyfaces at £100.

Cast tups peaked at £140 for a Blue Texel from Guildy Den with Cheviots making £105/head for The Cooms. In-lamb ewes also met with demand and topped at £500 for a pedigree Texel gimmer carrying twins, and Texel cross gimmers sold to £205 for Merrick.

Store bullocks at Lockerbie on Tuesday sold to £1770 for a Charolais from Maryfield, while Limousin heifers sold to £1560 for Belzies and also for Purdomstone.