Using a combination of thousands of reader votes and opinion from expert critics, the list features everything from fine dining experiences through to farm-to-table restaurants and gastropubs.

SquareMeal’s restaurants editor, Pete Dreyer, said: "Restaurants never cease to amaze us.

"Every year we're blown away by talented teams, who always seem to find new, innovative ways to push the boundaries of food.

"As always we're so grateful to everyone who works in hospitality, and we're forever in awe of the passion and love that goes into restaurants up and down the country.

"A huge thank you also to the thousands upon thousands who voted to support their favourite restaurants this year."

Below is the list of Scottish restaurants and their rankings in this year's Top 100.

11. The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant

Glenturret Distillery, Perthshire, Tayside, PH7 4HA

17. The Kinneuchar Inn

9-11 Main Street, Kilconquhar, Fife & Angus, KY9 1LF

21. The Little Chartroom

14 Bonnington Road, Bonnington, Edinburgh, EH6 5JD

27. Inver

Strathlachlan, Argyll & Bute, Highlands & Islands, PA27 8BU

42. Timberyard

10 Lady Lawson Street, Old Town, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS

43. Fish Shop Ballater

3 Netherley Place, Ballater, Aberdeen & Deeside, AB35 5QE

52. Eorna

68 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH3 5AZ

57. Celentano's Glasgow

28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow, Glasgow, G4 0XA

75. Cail Bruich

725 Great Western Road, West End, Glasgow, G12 8QX

78. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scottish Borders, PH3 1NF

80. Eleanore Edinburgh

30-31 Albert Place, Leith, Edinburgh, EH7 5HN

84. Big Counter

76 Victoria Road, Pollokshields, Glasgow, G42 7AA

Taking the top spot for the whole of the UK was Pine in Northumberland, where chef duo Cal Byerley and Ian Waller deliver an "exceptional culinary odyssey in a renovated barn".

You can view the SquareMeal Top 100 for 2024 in full here.