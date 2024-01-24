Restaurants across Scotland have been included on an annual Top 100 list that celebrates the UK's "beautifully varied dining scene".
The Top 100 from independent restaurant guide, SquareMeal, is the only one of its kind to exclude London venues allowing the wider UK to "truly shine".
Using a combination of thousands of reader votes and opinion from expert critics, the list features everything from fine dining experiences through to farm-to-table restaurants and gastropubs.
SquareMeal’s restaurants editor, Pete Dreyer, said: "Restaurants never cease to amaze us.
"Every year we're blown away by talented teams, who always seem to find new, innovative ways to push the boundaries of food.
"As always we're so grateful to everyone who works in hospitality, and we're forever in awe of the passion and love that goes into restaurants up and down the country.
"A huge thank you also to the thousands upon thousands who voted to support their favourite restaurants this year."
Below is the list of Scottish restaurants and their rankings in this year's Top 100.
11. The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant
Glenturret Distillery, Perthshire, Tayside, PH7 4HA
17. The Kinneuchar Inn
9-11 Main Street, Kilconquhar, Fife & Angus, KY9 1LF
21. The Little Chartroom
14 Bonnington Road, Bonnington, Edinburgh, EH6 5JD
27. Inver
Strathlachlan, Argyll & Bute, Highlands & Islands, PA27 8BU
42. Timberyard
10 Lady Lawson Street, Old Town, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS
43. Fish Shop Ballater
3 Netherley Place, Ballater, Aberdeen & Deeside, AB35 5QE
52. Eorna
68 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh, EH3 5AZ
57. Celentano's Glasgow
28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow, Glasgow, G4 0XA
75. Cail Bruich
725 Great Western Road, West End, Glasgow, G12 8QX
78. Restaurant Andrew Fairlie
Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, Scottish Borders, PH3 1NF
80. Eleanore Edinburgh
30-31 Albert Place, Leith, Edinburgh, EH7 5HN
84. Big Counter
76 Victoria Road, Pollokshields, Glasgow, G42 7AA
Taking the top spot for the whole of the UK was Pine in Northumberland, where chef duo Cal Byerley and Ian Waller deliver an "exceptional culinary odyssey in a renovated barn".
You can view the SquareMeal Top 100 for 2024 in full here.
