The business was previously owned and operated by Irvine couple Liz Fortune and the late Jim Watson for 10 years. It has been sold following Ms Fortune’s retirement.

READ MORE: High-profile closure revives age-old Scottish debate

She said: “Jim and I knew The Smithy at Sandyford was a special place and after a lot of hard graft and tenacity it has become a legacy to our strong motivation and great teamwork. The Smithy is now a much-loved venue to many locals and tourists alike. I wish the new owners every success in taking it to the next level and I’m delighted to see the same enthusiasm we had.”

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “We are pleased to announce the confidential sale of The Smithy Coffee House and dwellings by Prestwick. This opportunity was sold off market to a private investor from London.

“The opportunities for this site are endless and we wish the buyer all the best going forward. Demand remains strong for similar businesses, and we would urge anyone considering a sale to get in touch directly for a no-obligation chat on how we can assist you with the sale of your business.”