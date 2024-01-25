City of Edinburgh Council approved plans for the new Vita Student residence at New Waverley North, part of the £240m New Waverley regeneration project.

Once delivered, the new site will be the third Vita Student residence in Edinburgh with other sites located on Fountainbridge and Iona Street.

Vita Student’s New Waverley site will offer 207 high-quality studio apartments along with 60 cluster rooms.

It will a state-of-the-gym, social and study spaces, and includes an on-site operations team delivering events, housekeeping and security.

Max Bielby, chief operating officer for Vita Group said: "Edinburgh’s undersupply of student housing causes pressures across Edinburgh’s housing market, so this planning consent should be seen as win for the City as well as the Vita Student brand as we continue to grow our presence within the city, delivering the very best student living experience.

"Now we can move onto the next phase of delivering this fantastic scheme in the New Waverley masterplan and realise the site’s potential, bringing further investment into the city and along with it adding to the city’s affordable homes."

Independent advisors Turley acted as planning and heritage consultants on behalf of Vita Group.

Colin Smith, director and head of planning Scotland at Turley, said: "It is great news for the city, and the city centre in particular, that this development has been approved.

"It will complete the overall New Waverley development masterplan, provide high-quality student accommodation close to the university and, by maximising the use of brownfield land, is fully aligned with the key drivers of NPF4 with respect to sustainability and climate change."

An application for 90 build to rent homes was also earlier approved.