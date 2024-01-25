The UK's largest grocery chain is to open a new store in Scotland.
Developer Ashfield Land said it is celebrating signing Tesco to become the first major retail occupier at its major new project.
Marcus Vinnicombe, property acquisitions and disposals director at Tesco, said the firm is "excited" about the Stonehaven Gateway development in Aberdeenshire.
He said "This superstore would offer a range of food and non-food goods, such as clothing, as well as provide DotCom deliveries and a Click+Collect service. We anticipate it will create around 100 new jobs."
Terms have been agreed and a detailed planning application for the proposed Stonehaven Gateway project is expected to be submitted in the coming months.
In a next step for the scheme, Ashfield Land is looking to bring an EV charging hub to the site, creating a valuable new facility for drivers in this prominent location that connects with the A90 at the AWPR Stonehaven Fastlink interchange. Discussions are taking place with a national operator.
Together, both the Tesco and EV facility would bring a valuable boost to the local economy and local infrastructure, as well as mark a significant step forward for the overall plans at Stonehaven Gateway.
Steven McGarva, director at Ashfield Land, said: "This is an excellent outcome following our discussions with Tesco about becoming a retail anchor and the earlier consultation on the plans for Stonehaven Gateway.
"There has been huge local interest in this project and we’re pleased to announce that we have now purchased the site and agreed terms with a quality operator in Tesco.
"Stonehaven Gateway will promote the town as a forward-facing and sustainable destination, supporting the region’s goals to increase the uptake of electric vehicles."
He also said: "It will also deliver a number of significant benefits to the local economy, including a new diverse shopping experience as well as the creation of significant new jobs. It’s another exciting and important project for Ashfield Land.”
