Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf is due to give evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry amid ongoing scrutiny over messages exchanged by ministers and officials during the pandemic.
Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s use of private party emails is also likely to be examined as her former chief of staff Liz Lloyd gives evidence on Thursday morning.
A spokesperson for Mr Yousaf issued a statement earlier this week explaining his actions as former health secretary after the inquiry was shown a WhatsApp exchange he had with Scotland’s national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch in November 2021.
In the exchange, Mr Yousaf asked Prof Leitch about the rules around the wearing of masks ahead of an event he was attending.
At the time, Covid rules in Scotland meant people would not have to wear a mask if they were sitting down to eat or drink, but would if they were moving around a bar or restaurant while not drinking.
Prof Leitch told Mr Yousaf to “have a drink in your hands at ALL times” then he would be “exempt” from wearing a mask, but he denied to the inquiry he had given Mr Yousaf a way to “get out” of obeying the mask rules.
READ MORE: Jason Leitch confirms he wiped pandemic WhatsApp messages
A spokesperson for Mr Yousaf later said the exchange “simply shows the then health secretary seeking specific, up-to-date guidance from a senior adviser to ensure he was complying with the Covid rules”.
The inquiry has also previously heard that Ms Sturgeon provided a public health expert with an SNP email address where she said she could be contacted “privately” alongside her official email during a discussion around a briefing paper.
The Scottish Conservatives have since urged Ms Sturgeon to publish any emails to or from her SNP email account relating to Government business during her time in Bute House.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie has also written to Permanent Secretary John Paul Marks – Scotland’s top civil servant – asking what action he has taken to investigate the issue.
READ MORE: Scottish Ministers 'ignored advice not to close schools'
A source close to Ms Sturgeon told the PA news agency any emails relevant to the management of the pandemic she received in her private inbox “were passed to the Scottish Government”.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack had been due to give evidence on Thursday but inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett said on Wednesday she hopes to call him next week and his inability to attend on Thursday was neither his fault nor that of the inquiry.
The inquiry is holding a series of hearings in Edinburgh as it probes the devolved administration’s response to the pandemic.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel