Lynne Cadenhead has joined the ranks of entrepreneur in residence at Edinburgh Napier as the university seeks to create a more fostering environment for women looking to set up their own business.
The appointment extends Ms Cadenhead's long association with Edinburgh Napier, where she graduated in 1990 with a BSc in life sciences before going on to complete an MBA at the University of Dundee. She previously served as an advisory member on the Edinburgh Napier's campaign board and as advisory board member to its business school between 2008 and 2023.
READ MORE: WES launches new funding platform for female-led businesses
Ms Cadenhead has more than 25 years of entrepreneurial, equity investment and policy experience, having started and grown three of her own businesses. She is widely known for her work supporting women into entrepreneurship through her post as chair of Women's Enterprise Scotland and as women’s advocate and investor relations director for investment group Tricapital Angels.
Nick Fannin, head of enterprise at the university's Bright Red Triangle enterprise hub, said Ms Cadenhead's appointment reflects Edinburgh Napier's commitment to encouraging and supporting women in entrepreneurship and advancing gender equality. He added that her presence will be a "tremendous asset".
“Lynne's incredible personal experience in building companies and her commitment to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurial women aligns perfectly with Edinburgh Napier's mission to nurture and support the women in our university community, enabling them to have real impact in their academic careers, and to commercialise their research," Mr Fannin said.
READ MORE: Napier libraries project targets the STEM gender gap
In her new role Ms Cadenhead will join The Royal Society’s Entrepreneur in Residence scheme, which is part of the Science, Industry, and Translation programme. This initiative aims to enhance knowledge and awareness in UK universities of cutting-edge industrial science, research, and innovation.
“I am honoured to be taking up the role of Entrepreneur in Residence at Edinburgh Napier University," MS Cadenhead said. “If we want to unlock Scotland’s economic potential, we need to champion the entrepreneurial spirit across academia and contribute to a culture of innovation.
“Drawing from my own journey, I am particularly excited about supporting and inspiring women in enterprise, as they face numerous additional barriers when it comes to starting and growing a business. This new role will allow me to actively contribute to the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial mindset for all.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here