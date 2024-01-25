READ MORE: WES launches new funding platform for female-led businesses

Ms Cadenhead has more than 25 years of entrepreneurial, equity investment and policy experience, having started and grown three of her own businesses. She is widely known for her work supporting women into entrepreneurship through her post as chair of Women's Enterprise Scotland and as women’s advocate and investor relations director for investment group Tricapital Angels.

Nick Fannin, head of enterprise at the university's Bright Red Triangle enterprise hub, said Ms Cadenhead's appointment reflects Edinburgh Napier's commitment to encouraging and supporting women in entrepreneurship and advancing gender equality. He added that her presence will be a "tremendous asset".

“Lynne's incredible personal experience in building companies and her commitment to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurial women aligns perfectly with Edinburgh Napier's mission to nurture and support the women in our university community, enabling them to have real impact in their academic careers, and to commercialise their research," Mr Fannin said.

In her new role Ms Cadenhead will join The Royal Society’s Entrepreneur in Residence scheme, which is part of the Science, Industry, and Translation programme. This initiative aims to enhance knowledge and awareness in UK universities of cutting-edge industrial science, research, and innovation.

“I am honoured to be taking up the role of Entrepreneur in Residence at Edinburgh Napier University," MS Cadenhead said. “If we want to unlock Scotland’s economic potential, we need to champion the entrepreneurial spirit across academia and contribute to a culture of innovation.

“Drawing from my own journey, I am particularly excited about supporting and inspiring women in enterprise, as they face numerous additional barriers when it comes to starting and growing a business. This new role will allow me to actively contribute to the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial mindset for all.”