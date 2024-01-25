Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are reuniting with Simon Day, John Thomson, Arabella Weir and Mark Williams for 13 shows across the UK throughout March this year, including one at Glasgow's Pavilion.

The live show promises to provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the award-winning sketch show, as well as bringing back some beloved characters.

The cast will chat together about how it all began, how they made the TV show, and created the characters and the fun they had doing it.

This will be interspersed with performances of some of their best-loved sketches monologues and songs, with on-screen inserts and a moment to remember their former collaborator, the late, great Caroline Aherne.

Fans will be thrilled to see the return of many of their favourite characters, including: Ted & Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni, Does My Bum Look Big In This?, Dave Angel, Jazz Club, The Suit You Tailors, Ron Manager, The Mad Painter, Rowley Birkin, Bob Fleming, Competitive Dad, Professor Denzil Dexter, and The Girl Who Boys Can’t Hear.

Charlie Higson said: “Taking the Fast Show out on tour is very much like making love to a beautiful woman.”

Paul Whitehouse said: “I’m afraid I was very drunk.”

Tickets are on sale on Friday at 10am and are available from TheFastShow.live

An Evening With the Fast Show will play at:

18th March 2024 Stoke On Trent Regent Theatre

19th March 2024 York Grand Opera House

20th March 2024 Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

21st March 2024 Oxford New Theatre

22nd March 2024 Basingstoke The Anvil

23rd March 2024 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

25th March 2024 Sheffield Sheffield City Hall

26th March 2024 Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House

27th March 2024 Nottingham Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall

28th March 2024 Birmingham The Alexandra

29th March 2024 Bristol Bristol Beacon

30th March 2024 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

31st March 2024 Brighton Brighton Dome