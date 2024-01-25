The stars of The Fast Show will reunite for the sketch comedy's 30th anniversary this year for a live tour.
The Fast Show first aired on BBC2 on 27 September 1994 and became one of the nation’s best-loved comedy shows, having a huge influence on subsequent TV sketch shows, such as Chewin' The Fat, Little Britain and the Catherine Tate Show.
Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are reuniting with Simon Day, John Thomson, Arabella Weir and Mark Williams for 13 shows across the UK throughout March this year, including one at Glasgow's Pavilion.
The live show promises to provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the award-winning sketch show, as well as bringing back some beloved characters.
The cast will chat together about how it all began, how they made the TV show, and created the characters and the fun they had doing it.
This will be interspersed with performances of some of their best-loved sketches monologues and songs, with on-screen inserts and a moment to remember their former collaborator, the late, great Caroline Aherne.
Fans will be thrilled to see the return of many of their favourite characters, including: Ted & Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni, Does My Bum Look Big In This?, Dave Angel, Jazz Club, The Suit You Tailors, Ron Manager, The Mad Painter, Rowley Birkin, Bob Fleming, Competitive Dad, Professor Denzil Dexter, and The Girl Who Boys Can’t Hear.
Charlie Higson said: “Taking the Fast Show out on tour is very much like making love to a beautiful woman.”
Paul Whitehouse said: “I’m afraid I was very drunk.”
Tickets are on sale on Friday at 10am and are available from TheFastShow.live
An Evening With the Fast Show will play at:
18th March 2024 Stoke On Trent Regent Theatre
19th March 2024 York Grand Opera House
20th March 2024 Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
21st March 2024 Oxford New Theatre
22nd March 2024 Basingstoke The Anvil
23rd March 2024 Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
25th March 2024 Sheffield Sheffield City Hall
26th March 2024 Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House
27th March 2024 Nottingham Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall
28th March 2024 Birmingham The Alexandra
29th March 2024 Bristol Bristol Beacon
30th March 2024 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
31st March 2024 Brighton Brighton Dome
