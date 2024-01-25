The stars of The Fast Show will reunite for the sketch comedy's 30th anniversary this year for a live tour.

The Fast Show first aired on BBC2 on 27 September 1994 and became one of the nation’s best-loved comedy shows, having a huge influence on subsequent TV sketch shows, such as Chewin' The Fat, Little Britain and the Catherine Tate Show.

Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are reuniting with Simon Day, John Thomson, Arabella Weir and Mark Williams for 13 shows across the UK throughout March this year, including one at Glasgow's Pavilion.

The Herald: Mark Williams and Paul Whitehouse were the insinuating salesmen in the "suits you" sketch in the Fast Show. Picture: LIBRARY

The live show promises to provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the award-winning sketch show, as well as bringing back some beloved characters.

The cast will chat together about how it all began, how they made the TV show, and created the characters and the fun they had doing it.

This will be interspersed with performances of some of their best-loved sketches monologues and songs, with on-screen inserts and a moment to remember their former collaborator, the late, great Caroline Aherne.

Fans will be thrilled to see the return of many of their favourite characters, including: Ted & Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni, Does My Bum Look Big In This?, Dave Angel, Jazz Club, The Suit You Tailors, Ron Manager, The Mad Painter, Rowley Birkin, Bob Fleming, Competitive Dad, Professor Denzil Dexter, and The Girl Who Boys Can’t Hear.

Charlie Higson said: “Taking the Fast Show out on tour is very much like making love to a beautiful woman.”

Paul Whitehouse said: “I’m afraid I was very drunk.”

Tickets are on sale on Friday at 10am and are available from TheFastShow.live

An Evening With the Fast Show will play at:

18th March 2024    Stoke On Trent    Regent Theatre
19th March 2024    York    Grand Opera House
20th March 2024    Glasgow    Pavilion Theatre
21st March 2024    Oxford    New Theatre
22nd March 2024    Basingstoke    The Anvil
23rd March 2024    Coventry    Warwick Arts Centre
25th March 2024    Sheffield    Sheffield City Hall
26th March 2024    Newcastle    Tyne Theatre & Opera House
27th March 2024    Nottingham    Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall
28th March 2024    Birmingham    The Alexandra
29th March 2024    Bristol    Bristol Beacon
30th March 2024    Bournemouth    Pavilion Theatre
31st March 2024    Brighton    Brighton Dome

 