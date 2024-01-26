From Sea to Sky

2-16 February. Entry free. Detail Framing & Gallery, 11 Lochrin Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9QX.

Skye-based artist Sarah Bold and Edinburgh-based Dougie Harley have come together for this latest exhibition at Detail Framing Gallery. The collection, above, of alluring paintings of “Big Little Scotland” by Bold sits alongside more illustrative drawings from Harley.

detailframing.co.uk

From Sea to Sky (Image: unknown)

Hanna Tuulikki: Artist’s Talk

3 February. Entry free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.

Artist Hanna Tuulikki will share her process of making Under Forest Cover/ Metsänpeiton Alla – an audio-visual installation that reimagines the Finnish folkloric concept of being caught in an enchanted landscape. Learn more about the artist’s research into climate psychology, Finnish forest folklore, forest culture and industry, as well as her own Finnish heritage.

edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/hanna-tuulikki-artists-talk

Dog Rose

27 January-9 March. Entry free. Ingleby Gallery, 33 Barony Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6NX.

Artist Brandon Logan is cementing his growing reputation with his first museum show at the Pier Arts Centre in the Orkney Islands – the place where he grew up and to which he has since returned to live and work. His show at Ingleby gallery builds on that work. His paintings have, as he describes it, a sculptural presence as they hang away from the wall on raised batons.

vam.ac.uk/dundee/whatson/events/picture-hooks-emerging-illustrators

The Scale of Things

27 January-6 April. Entry free. Cooper Gallery, 13 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HT.

Three moving image works consider relations between humans and non-humans in the Scottish premiere of Jarman award-winning artist and filmmaker Grace Ndiritu’s Becoming Plant. Internationally renowned filmmaker Saodat Ismailova’s The Haunted and Aerial from Scotland’s Margaret Tait are also on show.

dundee.ac.uk/events/scale-things

Picture Hooks: Emerging Illustrators

27 January-5 May. Entry free. Designer in Residence Studio, V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

Enter a realm of wonder and explore the imaginative works of award-winning children’s book illustrators. Featuring artwork from five emerging illustrators and their acclaimed mentors, the display includes finished artworks alongside sketchbook and working drawings that offer a sneak peek into the process of creating a picture book.

vam.ac.uk/dundee/whatson/events/picture-hooks-emerging-illustrators

Moy Mackay Barley Croft (Image: Moy Mackay)

The Glasgow Gallery Winter Exhibition

27 January-24 February. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG.

The Winter Exhibition at the Glasgow Gallery brings together the works of six talented artists: Moy Mackay Charles Randak, Katy Sawrey, Philip Raskin, Erraid Gaskell and David Gardner. It celebrates a variety of styles, from abstract painting on canvas to stitched textiles and offers an exciting range and use of materials that showcase the diverse interpretations of scenes across Scotland.

glasgowgallery.co.uk/winter-exhibition-2024



