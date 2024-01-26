A Thurifer Left
27-31 January. Entry free. Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop, 21 Hawthornvale, Edinburgh, EH6 4JT.
Aimee Finlay has created an installation for Edinburgh Sculpture Workshops’ Hawthornvale Space. The artist has explored her fascination with the casting process as a means to reproduce and transform her sculpted replicas of Thuribles – a mental censer in which incense is burned during worship services.
sca-net.org/event/aimee-finlay-a-thurifer-left
Land and Sea
27 January-3 March. Entry free. Fidra Fine Art, 7-8 Stanley Road, Main Street, Gullane, EH31 2AD.
A deep connection to the land and sea links together the artists on display in this exhibition, at Fidra Fine Art Gallery. Kirstie Behrens focuses on detailed etchings of Highland landscapes as well as the woodland around her home in Fife. Andy Heald and John McClenaghen both paint outdoors when they can, especially around the coast of East Lothian. Both artists create canvases which are highly expressive, but the results are very different.
fidrafineart.co.uk
From Sea to Sky
2-16 February. Entry free. Detail Framing & Gallery, 11 Lochrin Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9QX.
Skye-based artist Sarah Bold and Edinburgh-based Dougie Harley have come together for this latest exhibition at Detail Framing Gallery. The collection, above, of alluring paintings of “Big Little Scotland” by Bold sits alongside more illustrative drawings from Harley.
detailframing.co.uk
Hanna Tuulikki: Artist’s Talk
3 February. Entry free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.
Artist Hanna Tuulikki will share her process of making Under Forest Cover/ Metsänpeiton Alla – an audio-visual installation that reimagines the Finnish folkloric concept of being caught in an enchanted landscape. Learn more about the artist’s research into climate psychology, Finnish forest folklore, forest culture and industry, as well as her own Finnish heritage.
edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/hanna-tuulikki-artists-talk
Dog Rose
27 January-9 March. Entry free. Ingleby Gallery, 33 Barony Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6NX.
Artist Brandon Logan is cementing his growing reputation with his first museum show at the Pier Arts Centre in the Orkney Islands – the place where he grew up and to which he has since returned to live and work. His show at Ingleby gallery builds on that work. His paintings have, as he describes it, a sculptural presence as they hang away from the wall on raised batons.
vam.ac.uk/dundee/whatson/events/picture-hooks-emerging-illustrators
The Scale of Things
27 January-6 April. Entry free. Cooper Gallery, 13 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HT.
Three moving image works consider relations between humans and non-humans in the Scottish premiere of Jarman award-winning artist and filmmaker Grace Ndiritu’s Becoming Plant. Internationally renowned filmmaker Saodat Ismailova’s The Haunted and Aerial from Scotland’s Margaret Tait are also on show.
dundee.ac.uk/events/scale-things
Picture Hooks: Emerging Illustrators
27 January-5 May. Entry free. Designer in Residence Studio, V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.
Enter a realm of wonder and explore the imaginative works of award-winning children’s book illustrators. Featuring artwork from five emerging illustrators and their acclaimed mentors, the display includes finished artworks alongside sketchbook and working drawings that offer a sneak peek into the process of creating a picture book.
vam.ac.uk/dundee/whatson/events/picture-hooks-emerging-illustrators
The Glasgow Gallery Winter Exhibition
27 January-24 February. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery, 182 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HG.
The Winter Exhibition at the Glasgow Gallery brings together the works of six talented artists: Moy Mackay Charles Randak, Katy Sawrey, Philip Raskin, Erraid Gaskell and David Gardner. It celebrates a variety of styles, from abstract painting on canvas to stitched textiles and offers an exciting range and use of materials that showcase the diverse interpretations of scenes across Scotland.
glasgowgallery.co.uk/winter-exhibition-2024
