Across Scotland, there are dozens of unique and exciting properties just waiting for the right owners to move in.
From historic manors in the countryside to fabulous townhouses in our bustling cities, there is something out there to suit all tastes and preferences.
Today, there is a large six-bedroom Georgian townhouse in the heart of Edinburgh for sale with fascinating links to an extinct baronetcy.
Recently renovated in 2021, the end-of-terrace home is perfect for those who value space and the buzz of city life.
Take a look inside this unique four-storey Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh with links to an extinct title
Constructed in 1813, the townhouse on Northumberland Street in Edinburgh is said to have "a rich and well-documented history with many notable prior residents."
These include the likes of Sir Douglas Seton-Steuart, the last Hereditary Armour-Bearer and Squire of the Royal Body in Scotland.
As well as this, the A-listed structure has undergone sympathetic renovations with the chimney stack being rebuilt, new slate roof tiles being laid and a brand new boiler being fitted just last year.
Speaking of the property's location, the Knight Frank estate agents said: "This four-storey, six-bedroom family house sits in a prime location on Northumberland Street, with a south facing garden, screened in summer by mature trees for privacy."
Speaking of the recent renovations, they added: "The house has been extensively renovated and redecorated in recent years, retaining Georgian colours and sensibilities throughout."
However, they noted that this was with the "exception" of the "modern kitchen" which features "Miele and Subzero appliances, underfloor heating and a dining extension, which benefits from bi-fold doors for inside/outside living in the warmer months."
The rest of the property is said to feature "original details throughout" including "exquisite" cornicing, working shutters, dados, cupola, fanlight and stone flooring in the entrance hall.
Featuring six bedrooms over its four storeys, the home is perfect for families looking for an exceptional property in the heart of the country's capital.
It also features three bathrooms, three reception rooms as well as a patio and a single garage for storing a vehicle.
For extra space, the freehold property, which is classed as Council Tax H, also features a cellar.
Offers in the excess of £2.6 million are being considered by the sellers with those interested only needing to contact the Knight Frank estate agents for more information.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here