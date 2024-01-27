Today, there is a large six-bedroom Georgian townhouse in the heart of Edinburgh for sale with fascinating links to an extinct baronetcy.

Recently renovated in 2021, the end-of-terrace home is perfect for those who value space and the buzz of city life.

While the six bedroom townhouse has been renovated, it has kept many of its Georgian features. (Image: Knight Frank)

Take a look inside this unique four-storey Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh with links to an extinct title

Constructed in 1813, the townhouse on Northumberland Street in Edinburgh is said to have "a rich and well-documented history with many notable prior residents."

These include the likes of Sir Douglas Seton-Steuart, the last Hereditary Armour-Bearer and Squire of the Royal Body in Scotland.

As well as this, the A-listed structure has undergone sympathetic renovations with the chimney stack being rebuilt, new slate roof tiles being laid and a brand new boiler being fitted just last year.

The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms, making it perfect for families. (Image: Knight Frank)

Speaking of the property's location, the Knight Frank estate agents said: "This four-storey, six-bedroom family house sits in a prime location on Northumberland Street, with a south facing garden, screened in summer by mature trees for privacy."

The Edinburgh property on Knight Frank also has three reception rooms. (Image: Knight Frank)

Speaking of the recent renovations, they added: "The house has been extensively renovated and redecorated in recent years, retaining Georgian colours and sensibilities throughout."

However, they noted that this was with the "exception" of the "modern kitchen" which features "Miele and Subzero appliances, underfloor heating and a dining extension, which benefits from bi-fold doors for inside/outside living in the warmer months."

The kitchen area is very contemporary and has underfloor heating. (Image: Knight Frank)

The rest of the property is said to feature "original details throughout" including "exquisite" cornicing, working shutters, dados, cupola, fanlight and stone flooring in the entrance hall.

Featuring six bedrooms over its four storeys, the home is perfect for families looking for an exceptional property in the heart of the country's capital.

Featuring a patio, there are also mature trees which provide privacy in the summer months. (Image: Knight Frank)

It also features three bathrooms, three reception rooms as well as a patio and a single garage for storing a vehicle.

For extra space, the freehold property, which is classed as Council Tax H, also features a cellar.

Offers in the excess of £2.6 million are being considered by the sellers with those interested only needing to contact the Knight Frank estate agents for more information.