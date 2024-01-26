I&H BROWN, the Perth-based civil engineering and construction group, has highlighted “extremely buoyant” conditions in the renewable energy sector as it posted a rise in profits in its most recent financial year, despite turnover falling by several million pounds.
The firm declared that it has a “large pipeline” of renewables work, including on onshore windfarms, substations, and battery storage projects, amid what it described as “challenging” market conditions.
I&H Brown said: “Our strong skillset and experience in the energy sector puts us in a fantastic position to capitalise on this market.”
The comments came as new accounts show the family-owned concern reported pre-tax profits of £3.62 million in the year ended August 27, 2023, up from nearly £3.5m the prior year. Profits increased as turnover dropped to £69.4m from £78.9m, the accounts reveal.
READ MORE: High-profile closure revives age-old Scottish debate
Highlighting its activities in the renewables market, I&H Brown, which was founded around 60 years ago, said planning permission had been secured by energy company Ampyr for a solar energy farm on land that it owns near Dunfermline. It noted that the project has now been acquired by another operator, though I&H Brown will remain as landlord.
The company also said that its Slievenahanaghan wind farm in Northern Ireland continues to produce energy.
Beyond renewables, the company said major projects it is currently involved in include the Winchburgh Railway Overbridge in West Lothian. This work is being delivered for Winchburgh Developments, the joint venture between Sir Tom Hunter’s West Coast Capital and CALA Homes that is building a new village around 12 miles from Edinburgh. The project will ultimately deliver around 3,800 new homes, schools, a new town centre, transport links, and outdoor spaces around the historic mining village of Winchburgh.
I&H Brown is also building a new timber processing plan for EGGER (UK) Limited in Ayrshire, and a major extension of Scotch whisky giant Chivas Brothers’ bottling plant in Kilmalid, Dumbarton.
As revealed in The Herald in October, Chivas has started work on a comprehensive remodelling of the site that will improve safety for staff and visitors and upgrading its surrounding land, protecting access to pathways for the local community along the River Leven. The Kilmalid site is effectively home to three factories which have been built at various stages over the last three decades, in 1980, 2001, and 2020, and the upgrade will involve the segregation of HGV and forklift truck traffic.
READ MORE: 'Much-loved' Smithy Coffee House near Prestwick sold
I&H Brown also highlighted its progress on property development sites, with further sales at Dundee and a contract concluded at Banknock with Persimmon. It plans to begin the marketing phase for its site in Kelty this spring.
“Our civil engineering projects in Scotland and England have generally performed well,” said managing director Scott Brown in the accounts.
“Current workload in Scotland and England is profitable and progressing satisfactorily. Our order book is healthy in scale and nature. Strong management and an excellent reporting and control environment remain essential.
“The group continues to engage in property development. We have concluded sales at Banknock and at our Kingsway site in Dundee. We have made further progress with planning for sites in Fife and Perthshire.”
Mr Brown added: “In conclusion we expect our marketplace to continue to be challenging. The volume of civil engineering work is expected to remain buoyant, particularly in the energy sector. We continue to make good progress in our development division where projects are coming to fruition. Finally, our business remains diversified and financially robust.”
I&H Brown said it appointed two new directors, Barry Angus and Edward Brown, in January 2023. Mr Angus has worked for the company for many years, while Mr Brown has joined as a non-executive director.
The accounts show that the firm employed an average of 194 people over the period, down from 210 the year below. Payroll costs increased to £13.8m from £12.3m.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here