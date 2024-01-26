I&H Brown said: “Our strong skillset and experience in the energy sector puts us in a fantastic position to capitalise on this market.”

The comments came as new accounts show the family-owned concern reported pre-tax profits of £3.62 million in the year ended August 27, 2023, up from nearly £3.5m the prior year. Profits increased as turnover dropped to £69.4m from £78.9m, the accounts reveal.

Highlighting its activities in the renewables market, I&H Brown, which was founded around 60 years ago, said planning permission had been secured by energy company Ampyr for a solar energy farm on land that it owns near Dunfermline. It noted that the project has now been acquired by another operator, though I&H Brown will remain as landlord.

The company also said that its Slievenahanaghan wind farm in Northern Ireland continues to produce energy.

Beyond renewables, the company said major projects it is currently involved in include the Winchburgh Railway Overbridge in West Lothian. This work is being delivered for Winchburgh Developments, the joint venture between Sir Tom Hunter’s West Coast Capital and CALA Homes that is building a new village around 12 miles from Edinburgh. The project will ultimately deliver around 3,800 new homes, schools, a new town centre, transport links, and outdoor spaces around the historic mining village of Winchburgh.

I&H Brown is also building a new timber processing plan for EGGER (UK) Limited in Ayrshire, and a major extension of Scotch whisky giant Chivas Brothers’ bottling plant in Kilmalid, Dumbarton.

As revealed in The Herald in October, Chivas has started work on a comprehensive remodelling of the site that will improve safety for staff and visitors and upgrading its surrounding land, protecting access to pathways for the local community along the River Leven. The Kilmalid site is effectively home to three factories which have been built at various stages over the last three decades, in 1980, 2001, and 2020, and the upgrade will involve the segregation of HGV and forklift truck traffic.

I&H Brown also highlighted its progress on property development sites, with further sales at Dundee and a contract concluded at Banknock with Persimmon. It plans to begin the marketing phase for its site in Kelty this spring.

“Our civil engineering projects in Scotland and England have generally performed well,” said managing director Scott Brown in the accounts.

“Current workload in Scotland and England is profitable and progressing satisfactorily. Our order book is healthy in scale and nature. Strong management and an excellent reporting and control environment remain essential.

“The group continues to engage in property development. We have concluded sales at Banknock and at our Kingsway site in Dundee. We have made further progress with planning for sites in Fife and Perthshire.”

Mr Brown added: “In conclusion we expect our marketplace to continue to be challenging. The volume of civil engineering work is expected to remain buoyant, particularly in the energy sector. We continue to make good progress in our development division where projects are coming to fruition. Finally, our business remains diversified and financially robust.”

I&H Brown said it appointed two new directors, Barry Angus and Edward Brown, in January 2023. Mr Angus has worked for the company for many years, while Mr Brown has joined as a non-executive director.

The accounts show that the firm employed an average of 194 people over the period, down from 210 the year below. Payroll costs increased to £13.8m from £12.3m.