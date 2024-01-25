A Scottish distiller is to open its first drinks experience venue in the Scottish capital.
Independent distiller Eden Mill has announced the date for the grand opening of the new venue in Edinburgh as Saturday February 3. The Eden Mill Experience "offers two unique journeys through the spirits and flavours of Eden Mill".
The St Andrews distiller said drinks fans will have the chance to explore the stories behind Eden Mill’s whisky and gin expressions through a range of delicious cocktails, one of which guests will learn to mix themselves.
The Eden Mill Experience will be located in the Heads and Tails Gin Bar at 1a Rutland Place in the West End, where the immersive drinks venue offers two interactive mixology experiences.
Positioned as an experience and journey into the Eden Mill brand, the firm said the site is the "ideal venue for drinks fans to begin their perfect day or night out in the beautiful Scottish capital".
Hannah Ingram, head of marketing at Eden Mill, said: "We are thrilled to bring a taste of St Andrews to the Scottish capital. It’s a really proud moment for us to launch a venue in a city with such a vibrant drinks scene. To have our very own Eden Mill experience in Edinburgh is an honour and an exciting milestone for the brand.
"While our new distillery is being built, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the versatility our expressions have, through inventive and delicious cocktails. The experiences are really special, interactive and immersive and we can’t wait to see the reaction from Scotland’s wonderful capital."
