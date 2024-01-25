The St Andrews distiller said drinks fans will have the chance to explore the stories behind Eden Mill’s whisky and gin expressions through a range of delicious cocktails, one of which guests will learn to mix themselves.

The Eden Mill Experience will be located in the Heads and Tails Gin Bar at 1a Rutland Place in the West End, where the immersive drinks venue offers two interactive mixology experiences.

Positioned as an experience and journey into the Eden Mill brand, the firm said the site is the "ideal venue for drinks fans to begin their perfect day or night out in the beautiful Scottish capital".

Hannah Ingram, head of marketing at Eden Mill, said: "We are thrilled to bring a taste of St Andrews to the Scottish capital. It’s a really proud moment for us to launch a venue in a city with such a vibrant drinks scene. To have our very own Eden Mill experience in Edinburgh is an honour and an exciting milestone for the brand.

"While our new distillery is being built, this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the versatility our expressions have, through inventive and delicious cocktails. The experiences are really special, interactive and immersive and we can’t wait to see the reaction from Scotland’s wonderful capital."

University appoints leading entrepreneur to help women into business

Lynne Cadenhead has joined the ranks of entrepreneur in residence at Edinburgh Napier as the university seeks to create a more fostering environment for women looking to set up their own business.

The appointment extends Ms Cadenhead's long association with Edinburgh Napier, where she graduated in 1990 with a BSc in life sciences before going on to complete an MBA at the University of Dundee. She previously served as an advisory member on the Edinburgh Napier's campaign board and as advisory board member to its business school between 2008 and 2023.

UK’s largest retailer to open new superstore in Scotland

The UK's largest grocery chain is to open a new store in Scotland.

Developer Ashfield Land said it is celebrating signing Tesco to become the first major retail occupier at its major new project. Marcus Vinnicombe, property acquisitions and disposals director at Tesco, said the firm is "excited" about the Stonehaven Gateway development in Aberdeenshire.