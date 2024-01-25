A spokesperson for the First Minister told journalists that the details of the review will be "externally led", with the "person" to lead it yet to be appointed.

They added: "We will set out further details once that has been confirmed."

Evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry shows that former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s chief of staff during the pandemic, Liz Lloyd, called for a “purely political” row with the UK Government.

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a 'f****** clown'

In WhatsApp messages to Ms Sturgeon, Ms Lloyd points to discussions over furlough with the UK Government, adding that if a timeline is set by the Scottish Government “it looks awful for them”.

She added: “Think I just want a good old fashioned rammy so can think about something other than sick people.”

In response, Ms Sturgeon said “I get it”, adding that “it might be worth doing”.

The messages also reveal that decisions about Covid rules including the number of people that could gather from certain households and capacities at weddings were discussed by Ms Sturgeon and her top official on WhatsApp, despite the former first minister denying this was the case.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross pointed to a “deliberate cover-up” by the Scottish Government, warning that decisions were made “for purely political reasons”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (Image: PA)

He said: “During the pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon made government decisions over WhatsApp.

“From politicians to civil servants, they sought to destroy the evidence. Doesn't this show a culture of secrecy through the entire SNP Government?”

The FM stressed that his government has handed over thousands of WhatsApp messages to the inquiry, warning that the Tories criticising the SNP while the Prime Minister hasn’t handed over any messages was “breathtaking hypocrisy”.

The Tory leader pointed to previous comments made by the FM that the Scottish Government “did not routinely make decisions through WhatsApp”.

Read more: Liz Lloyd denies 'intentionally' deleting messages to avoid FOIs

Mr Ross claimed there had been a "deliberate cover-up" and told MSPs that decisions were made "for purely political reasons", adding that was the "ultimate betrayal of the public who sacrificed so much".

Addressing the First Minister, Mr Ross added: “Did he mislead Parliament when he said that or did he not realise government policy was being made on the hoof over WhatsApp?”

Responding to Ms Lloyd’s evidence suggestion a row with the UK Government was being sought for political ends, the First Minister insisted that the "over-arching priority was always to keep the people of this country safe".

But Mr Yousaf acknowledged “there are challenges in relation to our use of WhatsApp”, bluntly adding that “it has not been frankly the Government’s finest hour in relation to handling those requests”.

He added: “That’s why I have commissioned officials to deliver an externally-led review, not a Government review but an externally-led review, into the use of mobile messaging apps and the use of non-corporate technology in the Scottish Government, and that should take particular account of our interaction with statutory public inquiries.

Read more: Liz Lloyd: Sturgeon aide denies 'cover up' of Covid cases

“When it comes to being transparent, the Government handed over 28,000 messages, 19,000 documents, I myself as First Minister of the government have handed over my WhatsApp messages.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the evidence heard at the Covid inquiry "has shocked people across Scotland".

He said: “The attempts to subvert the inquiry and to breach Freedom of Information laws is frankly a betrayal of the trust people put into this Government.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: PA)

“WhatsApp messages deleted on an industrial scale; the former First Minister using a private SNP email address for Government business; officials openly joking about breaking the law while the Covid pandemic tore through our country.

“Key evidence has been deleted and deliberately misleading statements have been given to the press and the public."

He added: “This isn’t just about the inquiry - this is how this Government operates.

“Because this is a party that over the last 17 years in government has created a culture of secrecy and cover-up.

“The SNP believe that it’s one standard for them and another standard for everyone else - because somehow the rules don’t apply to the SNP.

“They have abused the trust that the people of Scotland put in them.

“It’s clear that the people of Scotland can no longer trust the SNP.”