THE availability of prime office space in Aberdeen is understood to have fallen to a record low after a major deal involving one of the North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producers.
Harbour Energy, which has interests in some of the biggest assets on the UK Continental Shelf, has agreed to lease a 34,000 square feet space at Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells.
Property agent Knight Frank, which brokered the deal, said the commitment by Harbour reflects the current fortunes of the North Sea, noting that Brent crude has been trading at more than $70 per barrel for the last two years. The North Sea has been revitalised in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which led to a spike in gas prices and the UK to place renewed focus on boosting domestic energy supplies.
READ MORE: High-profile closure revives age-old Scottish debate
The Harbour deal comes after fellow major Shell relocated to a 100,000 sq ft prime office space at the Silver Fin Building on Aberdeen’s Union Street and BP extended its lease for its 192,000 sq ft premises at Stoneywood in the city last year.
Knight Frank said the demand for high-quality offices reflects demand from companies in the energy sector and a more general appetite from businesses looking for premium spaces, a trend which began in the wake of the pandemic.
The agent declared there are now signs that it is proving more difficult for occupiers to secure the property they need in Aberdeen, suggesting the gap between supply and demand is closing in the city. The availability of Grade A space has dropped to under 2%, the lowest on record in the city.
READ MORE: New Inverclyde distillery assembles heavyweight team
Eric Shearer, head of office at Knight Frank Aberdeen, said: “The health of the Aberdeen commercial property market is still fundamentally tied to the price of Brent crude, which has thankfully been trending at more than $70 per barrel for the last two years.
“This is driving strong occupier demand for commercial real estate and a significant increase in deal flow since the lows of the pandemic and that is making it more competitive for occupiers that want to secure the best space. Planning ahead will be more important than it has been for some time.”
Matt Park, partner at Knight Frank Aberdeen, noted: “The emphasis on prioritising high-quality space, which has been evident since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, remains a noteworthy trend. Occupiers are placing a growing importance on the highest quality buildings in their decision-making process and, as a consequence, Grade A availability has dropped to a record low.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here