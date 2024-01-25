The Herald's writer-at-large Neil Mackay has been nominated in no fewer than four categories, including Feature Writer of the Year and Crime & Investigative Reporter of the Year.

Our front page exclusive on Banksy's Cut & Run show in Glasgow is up for Front Page of the Year and Michael McKenzie, who put it together, is also in the running for Designer of the Year.

Martin Williams is nominated for Reporter of the Year, and his 'Mutiny At Sea' exclusive is up for Scoop of the Year.

Catriona Stewart, writer-at-large for The Herald, has been nominated for Opinion Writer of the Year and for her work writing about Glasgow's asylum and refugee communities in the Reporting Communities of the Year category.

Regional press awards nominees

Crime & Investigative Reporter of the Year

Phil Coleman, Newsquest Cumbria

Jonathan Humphries, Liverpool Echo

Neil Mackay, The Herald

John Scheerhout, Manchester Evening News

Dan Taylor, The Mail

Charles Thomson, Newsquest

Campaign of the Year

Awaab’s Law, Manchester Evening News

Dual The A9, The Inverness Courier

Knife Crime, The Northern Echo

Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal, Newsquest Wales

Save Our Railway Ticket Offices, Western Morning News

Stop Knives Taking Lives, ChronicleLive/The Chronicle

Specialist Journalist of the Year

Ciaran Barnes, Sunday Life

Eddie Bisknell, Derbyshire Live/Derby Telegraph

Kirsten Elder, Belfast Telegraph

Conor Gogarty, WalesOnline

Will Hayward, WalesOnline

Neil Mackay, The Herald

Liam Thorp, Liverpool Echo

Martin Williams, The Herald and Herald on Sunday

Supplement of the Year

Amazing Welsh Homes, Western Mail

BUSINESSiQ, The Northern Echo

Journal 150th special edition, Newmarket Journal

The Northern Echo Weekend Memories, The Northern Echo

Reflections (finding hope after tragedy), Ulster Herald

Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards, Sunday Life

Weekend magazine, Western Mail

Feature Writer of the Year

Beth Abbit, Manchester Evening News

Ruby Kitchen, The Yorkshire Post

Ffion Lewis, WalesOnline

Neil Mackay, The Herald

Sam McBride, Belfast Telegraph

Elliot Ryder, Liverpool Echo

Stephen Topping, Manchester Evening News

News Website of the Year

Belfast Telegraph

ChronicleLive

KentOnline

Southern Daily Echo

Suffolk News

WalesOnline

Opinion Writer of the Year

Chris Donnelly, The Irish News

Will Hayward, WalesOnline

Neil Mackay, The Herald

Sam McBride, Belfast Telegraph

Sara Robinson, WalesOnline

Catriona Stewart, Herald & Times

Phil Wisdom, Cornwall and Devon Media

Young Journalist of the Year

Phoebe Abruzzese, The Northern Echo

Tom Bedworth, Warrington Guardian

Tom Burgess, The Northern Echo

Ethan Davies, Manchester Evening News

Lucy John, WalesOnline

Hannah Richardson, LeicestershireLive

Lily Shanagher, Henley Standard

Abi Whistance, Mill Media Co

News Brand of the Year (Large)

Belfast Telegraph

The Irish News

KentOnline

The Northern Echo

Sunday Life

WalesOnline

Yorkshire Evening Post

News Brand of the Year (Small)

Cambrian News

Cambridge Independent

Camden New Journal

The Detail

The Oxford Times

South Wales Echo

UlsterHerald, TyroneHerald, Strabane Chronicle

Reporter of the Year (Daily)

Phil Coleman, Newsquest Cumbria

Sophie Doughty, Newcastle Chronicle

Conor Gogarty, WalesOnline

Lucy John, WalesOnline

Sam McBride, Belfast Telegraph

Hannah Richardson, LeicestershireLive

Liam Thorp, Liverpool Echo

Martin Williams, The Herald and Herald on Sunday

Reporter of the Year (Weekly)

Paul Derrick, Bury Free Press/Suffolk News

Gemma Gardner, Cambridge Independent

Ciaran O’Neill, Sunday World

Sharon O’Neill, Sunday Life

Gill Sutherland, Stratford Herald

Charles Thomson, Newsquest

Ellis Whitehouse, Essex Live

Reporting Communities Award

Greater Govanhill CIC

The Herald

The Inverness Courier

Ipswich Star

LeicestershireLive/Leicester Mercury

Sports Journalist of the Year

Neil Allen, Portsmouth News

Steven Beacom, Belfast Telegraph

Jon Colman, Newsquest Cumbria

Luke Jarmyn, Freelance

Ciaran Kelly, ChronicleLive/The Journal

Joe Thomas, Liverpool Echo

Stuart Watson, East Anglian Daily Times/Ipswich Star

Photographer of the Year

Rob Browne, WalesOnline

James Hardisty, The Yorkshire Post

Tony Johnson, The Yorkshire Post

Simon Hulme, The Yorkshire Post

Kevin Scott, Belfast Telegraph

Mark Williamson, Stratford Herald

Designer of the Year

Dawn Egan, The Irish News

Raymond Esteban, Belfast Telegraph

Nancy Fallows, Newsquest

Duncan Jackson, National World

Michelle Lockwood, National World

Michael McKenzie, The Herald

Front Page of the Year

How could this happen? – Belfast Telegraph

Banksy – The Herald

Senseless – Nottingham Post

Tragedy and Riot – South Wales Echo

Blind Courage – Sunday World

Lyon-Hearts – Western Mail

Plans row turns ugly – Wiltshire Times

Best Live Coverage

Belfast Telegraph

Belfast Telegraph – Visuals Team

Birmingham Mail/ Birmingham Live

Chester Standard

Essex Live

LeicestershireLive

Manchester Evening News

WalesOnline

Digital Initiative of the Year

Manchester Evening News

Public Notice Portal (PNP)

Newsquest

Reach plc WhatsApp Communities

Surrey Live – Bake On Bake Off

The Northern Agenda

WalesOnline

Scoop of the Year

Back from the Dead, The Northern Echo

Councillors used ‘back door’ to beat parking fines, Liverpool Echo

Exposed: Our hidden camera uncovers exploitation and pressure-selling at direct sales firm, WalesOnline

‘I was drunk’, confesses witness in murder case, Newsquest Investigations

Michael O’Brien: ‘I killed him’, Nottinghamshire Live/the Nottingham Post

Mutiny at Sea, The Herald/Herald on Sunday