AT Ørsted, we don’t do things by halves. We set pioneering, trailblazing goals. And then deliver them. With a vision to create a world that runs entirely on green energy, we have to act big.

That’s why we’ve made a multi-billion-pound financial commitment to build Hornsea 3, the world’s single largest offshore wind farm.

With a capacity of 2.9 GW, Hornsea 3 will generate enough low-cost, renewable energy to power more than 3.3 million UK homes.

Our decision to build Hornsea 3 is a vote of confidence in the UK market for offshore wind, as we continue to invest significantly in UK clean energy infrastructure and in the UK supply chain.

A COMMITMENT TO THE UK MARKET

AFTER a year in which the global offshore wind industry faced significant headwinds from inflation, surging interest rates and supply chain delays, our move to take final investment decision (FID) on

Hornsea 3 at the end of December was not taken lightly. It signifies our ongoing commitment to leading the green energy transition from here in the UK, where we already have a track record of success.

Hornsea 3, which is located 160 km off the Yorkshire coast, will be Ørsted’s third record-breaking, gigawatt scale project in British waters.

When the wind farm comes online, Ørsted’s Hornsea trio – comprising Hornsea 1, 2, and 3 – will have a total capacity of in excess of 5 GW, making it the world’s largest operating offshore wind zone.

Given the UK’s commitment to a decarbonised grid by 2035 and net-zero by 2050, Hornsea 3 will be a cornerstone in achieving those ambitious climate and clean energy targets while increasing energy independence and creating local jobs.

The landmark project expected to be completed around the end of 2027 will support up to 5,000 jobs during its construction phase, with up to a further 1,200 permanent jobs both directly and in the supply chain in the long operational and maintenance phase.

Following in the steps of our earlier Hornsea projects, it will be operated out of our state-of-the-art operations and maintenance hub on the Humber.

Hornsea 2, which has a capacity of 1.3 GW, is already in operation and generates enough energy to power 1.4 million UK homes

RENEWED POLITICAL SUPPORT FOR OFFSHORE WIND

WE were able to take FID on Hornsea 3 thanks in no small part to the strong political support the UK government has shown the offshore wind industry.

The offshore wind industry called on the government to adjust the 2024 round of the signature scheme that helped turn the UK into world leaders in renewable energy – the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions – and the government listened.

The CfD competition ensures that winning renewable energy projects have a fixed price for the electricity they generate for up to 15 years.

The scheme helps de-risk the large, multi-billion-pound investments necessary to complete these massive infrastructure projects, benefits consumers by removing the possibility of price shocks we see in the oil and gas markets and encourages continued investment in the UK.

Recognizing that the industry had been battered by macro-economic forces including inflation, interest rate hikes and supply chain delays, the government has significantly increased the maximum price available for the next CfD round.

The move was a clear indication from government that offshore wind can and will be the backbone of our future energy mix. It helped give us the assurance we needed to financially commit to this mega-project, despite recent uncertainty in the market.

Secretary of State for Energy Security Secretary and Net Zero Claire Coutinho echoed our own sentiments on X, formerly known as Twitter, when she tweeted that Hornsea 3 represented a “vote of confidence in the UK market for offshore wind.”

DELIVERING MORE THAN GREEN ENERGY

NOW we can go on to do what we do best: provide secure, low-cost, low-carbon electricity, create jobs, support communities, as well as deploy and attract investment into the UK.

At Ørsted, our ambition is to help foster thriving communities that can share the benefits of the green transition through skills training and long-term job opportunities.

We do that by investing in the future of the communities where we construct and operate our projects through our community benefit funds, partnerships, and support for STEM education, apprenticeships, and job training.

We’re also determined to deliver renewable energy solutions in balance with nature.

That’s why we’ve committed to delivering a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects we commission from 2030 at the latest.

We don’t have all the answers, but we’re committed to working with partners to develop innovative, scalable, long-term solutions.

WORKING IN BALANCE WITH NATURE

THAT’S exactly what was demanded of us on Hornsea 3 and led us to an industry first.

We’ve built three nearshore artificial nesting structures specifically designed to house kittiwake, a vulnerable seabird, off the east Suffolk coastline.

As part of our Development Consent Order from the UK government for Hornsea 3, we were required to include ecological compensation measures for the gull species whose populations could potentially be impacted by the wind farm.

We worked with a team of architects, engineers, and ecologists to design the artificial nesting structures in collaboration with local stakeholders and an Offshore Ornithology Engagement Group, which included Natural England, the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) as core members.

The artificial nesting structures have been commissioned and are ready for the kittiwake visitors.

We expect it to take a few years before they are colonised, but we are very confident they will be successful. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor them and conduct maintenance as required.

‘WORLD’S MOST SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DEVELOPER’

COLLABORATING with local partners to ensure we develop our offshore wind farms in an environmentally sustainable manner is part of our DNA.

It’s also what lead us to being named the “world’s most sustainable energy developer” by Corporate Knight’s 2024 Global 100 index.

We are humbled and honoured by the recognition, it helps reinvigorate our commitment to putting sustainability at our core as we lead a global green energy transition that works for both nature and people.

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE IN THE UK

THE road to the global green transition is full of milestones big and small.

After a year marked by challenges for the offshore wind and larger renewable energy industry, we’re optimistic about what we can achieve in 2024.

We’re confident that building Hornsea 3 here in British waters will help the UK achieve its ambitious climate and clean energy targets – and also prove a major step toward creating a world that runs entirely on green energy.

