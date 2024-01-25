A second case of measles has been confirmed in Scotland today, sparking calls for people to get vaccinated.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) is urging the public to get the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine as cases continue to rise across the UK and Europe.
Anyone who hasn't had two doses of the free MMR vaccine, as well as parents and carers of children who have missed a does, is encouraged to visit the NHS Inform website to find out how to arrange an appointment in their local health board area.
Read more: Measles signs, symptoms, and treatment you should know
Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at PHS, said: “As measles cases continue to increase across other parts of the UK and Europe, we’re working with health boards to ensure that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.
"Two doses are needed to give full protection.”
Measles can be a very serious condition, causing pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and can affect people of any age if they have not been vaccinated.
Uptake of MMR has declined across all UK nations in recent years, the health service said, and there remains a risk of infection in those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated for their age.
Measles cases are surging in England - how at risk is Scotland?
Having two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to be fully protected against measles.
The MMR vaccine protects against measles with the first dose offered to children between 12-13 months, and the second dose offered at 3 years 4 months. If it’s missed at these times, it can be given at any age.
The vaccine case confirmed on Wednesday (January 25) is the second laboratory-confirmed case of measles since October 2023.
Further information on measles and how to check you and your child is fully protected can be found on MMR against measles | NHS inform.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel