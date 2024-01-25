Anyone who hasn't had two doses of the free MMR vaccine, as well as parents and carers of children who have missed a does, is encouraged to visit the NHS Inform website to find out how to arrange an appointment in their local health board area.

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at PHS, said: “As measles cases continue to increase across other parts of the UK and Europe, we’re working with health boards to ensure that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

"Two doses are needed to give full protection.”

Measles can be a very serious condition, causing pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and can affect people of any age if they have not been vaccinated.

Uptake of MMR has declined across all UK nations in recent years, the health service said, and there remains a risk of infection in those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated for their age.

Measles cases are surging in England - how at risk is Scotland?

Having two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to be fully protected against measles.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles with the first dose offered to children between 12-13 months, and the second dose offered at 3 years 4 months. If it’s missed at these times, it can be given at any age.

The vaccine case confirmed on Wednesday (January 25) is the second laboratory-confirmed case of measles since October 2023.



Further information on measles and how to check you and your child is fully protected can be found on MMR against measles | NHS inform.