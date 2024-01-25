One of the most frustrating things about politicians is they often don’t really share how awful things were until they leave office.
They don’t tell us how much they absolutely despised their cabinet colleagues until they sign a deal with a publisher.
Humza Yousaf’s not really getting that distance.
On Thursday, over the best part of three hours, messages he probably never expected to be made public were shared with the world.
What his messages did show was some of the tensions in government during the pandemic.
Not just between the UK and Scottish Governments, but between ministers in the Scottish Government.
We saw one transcript of messages between Mr Yousaf when he was health secretary and Jason Leitch, the National Clinical Director where they expressed unhappiness with Nicola Sturgeon's decision not to go further at the height of the Omicron variant’s spread.
They described her actions as “window dressing".
There was also some fairly frank discussion around the government's ability to take people with it in enforcing the Covid restrictions.
One phrase we saw again and again in the First Minister's messages was "losing the dressing room".
But overshadowing all of his evidence today was the row over the missing WhatsApp messages, particularly Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to wipe of all of her messages.
He started by apologising unreservedly to Lady Hallett, the inquiry and to those who lost a loved one to Covid for the government’s shoddy informal communication policy and its inability to hand over messages.
"There's no excuse for it. We should have done better."
Mr Yousaf initially told the inquiry that he deleted his messages, though he flatly denied that when the Sunday Mail suggested that was the case back in October.
We learned today that it was only because he was able to access them on an old device that so many of them were able to be shared with the inquiry.
His messages and the messages recovered from Liz Lloyd’s phone and shown in the morning session make it clear beyond any doubt that ministers were using WhatsApp to conduct government business.
Any suggestion otherwise is sophistry.
What we're seeing from the inquiry, isn't just the government's response to Covid, but also a real insight into how the Scottish Government works, how Nicola Sturgeon governed, and how Humza Yousaf is governing.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel