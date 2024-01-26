Family-owned McLaren Packaging has acquired Bathgate-based protective packaging specialist Glenhaze, adding to its string of factories throughout central Scotland.
The deal, completed for an undisclosed sum, gives McLaren a new niche in the supply of protective packaging to customers in the premium drinks sector. Established in 1994, Glenhaze is a market leader in sustainable paper-based protection for the spirit, glass manufacturing, and e-commerce sectors.
The company's purpose-built factory featuring CAD-controlled system supports will be retained, along with all 25 employees.
"Glenhaze offers a range of services that complement our broader product offering," said Donald McLaren, managing director of the Port Glasgow-based company. "We look forward to working alongside the team at Glenhaze to develop new business."
Founded in 1979, McLaren Packaging manufactures a wide range of paper-based packaging for the premium drinks and Scotch whisky sectors. It operates from eight factories in central Scotland with annual revenues of £45 million and a workforce totalling 300 people.
“I’m delighted by this venture with McLaren Packaging which will benefit Glenhaze and our clients through the provision of a seamless continuity of services, while giving them access to an even broader range of paper-based packaging products and look forward to working alongside the McLaren Packaging management team," Glenhaze managing director Gary McCulloch said.
Mr McLaren said a vital aspect of his company's interest in Glenhaze was down to "shared values as responsible employers and manufacturers".
“Like ourselves, Glenhaze is a family business with a laser-focus on quality and service," he said. "That’s been a huge part of its success – so we share a like-minded approach to the drinks market, offering an important product that protects the valuable products our customers produce.
“Corrugate is a material that we know well through our existing operations. The manufacture of specialised corrugate divisions gives us an attractive niche in the supply of protective packaging to a range of sectors.
“With our capability to supply solid board divisions to the drinks sector, this acquisition adds another string to our bow and represents a logical addition to our overall product portfolio, enabling us to access a wider customer base with a broader range of products.”
The acquisition comes less than a year after the opening of a new £13.5m facility for another McLaren subsidiary, Compack Cartons.
The 66,000sq ft unit at the Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston allowed Compack to significantly upgrade its facilities, which include new plant and the latest print, foil, embossing the finishing technologies. The unit also has storage space for 1,200 pallets.
Compack serves a similar clientele to that of Glenhaze. A spokesman for McLaren said the two operations will complement one another.
"The aim is to operate assemblies comprising of cartons, divisions and cases so the Glenhaze acquisition gives McLaren the capability to supply corrugate partitions that protect the packaging that goes with the cartons produced at Compack," he explained.
"The Glenhaze acquisition complements McLaren’s existing operations and allows it to offer a one-stop-shop for the presentation of protective packaging to its customers."
