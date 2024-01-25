Humza Yousaf has denied that the Scottish Government let the Covid virus "run rampant" during 2021, saying that highly transmissible new variants triggered a "perfect storm" for the NHS.
As cases of the Delta variant began increasing during the summer of 2021, the First Minister - who was Health Secretary from mid-2021 - was seen to comment in a WhatsApp message that "we have lost the dressing room on this one", in reference to why he did not believe the public would comply with tougher restrictions for large-scale events at the time given that the Euros football tournament was on.
Jamie Dawson KC, lead counsel for the inquiry in Scotland, asked whether the exchange showed that ministers were willing to let the virus "run rampant without control".
READ MORE:
- 'No excuse': Yousaf apologises over 'frankly poor' Scot Govt WhatsApp handling
- Sturgeon branded Boris Johnson a 'f***ing clown' in WhatsApp chat with aide
- Liz Lloyd denies any 'cover up' over first Scots Covid outbreak at Nike event
Mr Yousaf said that they had already asked the public to lock down twice, adding: "No, that is not the interpretation, the interpretation is that we have, as we say in the exchange, we have asked a lot of the public."
Evidence presented at the inquiry shows that national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch favoured keeping Glasgow in Level 3 Covid restrictions for as long as possible before the first Scotland game during the Euros in summer of 2021.
Mr Yousaf cautioned that increased mixing indoors in homes and pubs by fans watching matches would drive an increase in cases of the then-dominant Delta variant, but warned "we will lose the dressing room" if the fan zone at Glasgow Green is scrapped.
Prof Leitch said: “So more testing. Case finding. Exactly what we want. As Trump said, the problem with you public health idiots is if you do tests you find disease.”
Mr Yousaf told the inquiry that this was "not an easy call".
By the time Omicron emerged in later 2021, Mr Yousaf said mass vaccinations had resulted in a much lower percentage of infected people being admitted to intensive care or dying as a result of Covid, which eroded the appetite for more severe curbs.
However, the sheer transmissibility of the Omicron strain put "extreme pressure on hospitals", Mr Yousaf admitted.
He described the winter of 2021/22 as the worst the NHS had seen "at that time in its 75 year history".
Postponing elective surgery to cope "was not something anyone took lightly", he said.
Mr Dawson asked the Mr Yousaf why this part of the pandemic, the third wave, was described as a recovery phase and not an emergency phase.
He said there were eight times as many infections as the first wave and almost 5,000 deaths.
Mr Yousaf said that the "recovery phase" was still a health emergency for the NHS, adding that there was "no doubt" there was an impact on chronic health conditions after the decision was made to cancel elective surgeries during the pandemic.
Jamie Dawson KC asked Mr Yousaf during the Covid-19 inquiry: "Given the significant consequences which occurred over this period within the health service, non-urgent healthcare having to be cancelled in a number of health boards, is it not the case that irrespective of the efforts that you have described as having taken, significant non-Covid harm was caused to the people of Scotland over this period?"
Mr Yousaf said: "There is no doubt at all that when you cancel elective surgery, people waiting on a waiting list is not a benign act, there's completely, undoubtedly an impact on the health.
"That's why nobody took the decision at that and the health board level (or) government level lightly."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel