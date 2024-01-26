The tenants rights minister Patrick Harvie had pledged further rent controls telling MSPs at the start of last year saying that if we "simply return from the rent cap to open-market considerations, that could create an extremely damaging cliff edge.”

Housing campaigners have now warned that the damaging cliff edge is precisely where tenants are now headed with the prospect of unaffordable rents as arrears have hit a record high sparking fears of a raft of evictions.

Scottish Government rent rise restrictions have failed to stop a debt mountain rise by £43.1m since before the pandemic to stand at a record £189.97m.

It meant the average arrears per Scots household renting in Scotland's low cost homes shot up by nearly 30% from £249 in 2019/20 to £322 in 2022/23.

Official analysis showed that rent debt in social housing rose by over £20m in the previous year - despite an initial bill freeze brought in by the Scottish Government to support people through the cost-of-living crisis. The rise in the previous year was over half that at just £9m.

The arrears makes up 6.9% of the total rent due to landlords - up from 5.8% in 2019/20 when the debt was at £146.83m. The debt was at its highest since the Scottish Social Housing Charter was introduced by the Housing (Scotland) Act 2010 and came into force in April 2012.

The revelation came as the Scottish Government pledged to introduce measures to enhance tenants’ rights and protections as well as long-term rent controls.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon first announced a a rent freeze in September, last year to help private and social tenants in a cost of living crisis.

Rent increase notices between September 6, last year and March 31, 2023 were seen as void.

But it was replaced by a 3% rent cap for private tenancies only in April which was to remain in place till the end of September, last year.

But a further six-month extension was agreed by ministers meaning landlords with properties within Scotland would continue to face restrictions to rent rises until March 2024.

Ministers were accused of betraying the poorest in Scotland in the cost of living crisis by not extending the cap to those renting from social sector landlords such as councils and housing associations who tend to provide lower cost accommodation taken by the poorest and most vulnerable in the country.

There are estimated to be 2.6m homes in Scotland with nearly a quarter being social rented properties.

The Scottish Tenants' Organisation (STO) said that the inevitable rise in rent levels will lead to an increase in evictions at a time when "tenants are already being hammered by the cost of living crisis".

And Living Rent said the "unworkable" new measures would "push tenants to the edge".

The move to end cost of living rent curbs has come after it emerged that Scotland has become the only part of Great Britain where sales of properties by landlords has gone up, amid claims that the government rent curbs were forcing them out.

The research from Hamptons, the estate agent, came as the rent curbs were blamed for encouraging sales, cutting the supply of properties and causing bills to rise during a homelessness crisis which has seen three of Scotland's local authorities register housing emergencies.

A December survey of 697 members by the Scottish Association of Landlords (SAL) warned that the size of the private rented sector is reducing and will continue to drop over the next five years with rent controls and politicians' attitude to the sector identified as key factors.

Some 56% of respondents said they are now planning to cut their property portfolio size and only 9% were planning an increase.

With the rent restrictions and eviction moratorium effectively gone, any tenant who wishes to dispute a rent increase notice now have to resort to applying for a rent adjudication. It has been indicated that increases cannot rise by more than 12%.

Sean Clerkin, campaign co-ordinator at STO said: "The solution to the housing crisis in Scotland is to rapidly introduce water tight rent controls in both the private and social rented sectors to protect financially vulnerable tenants from eviction.

"Rents must be reduced under a tighter rent control regime that pushes out greedy private landlords and as well we need a massive increase in new built social rented homes and the local authorities also bringing some of the estimated 46,000 empty properties back into circulation as retrofitted social rented housing.

"We need a housing revolution to tackle the housing emergency in Scotland. Nothing less will do."

Aditi Jehangir, secretary of Living Rent added: "Last year, Patrick Harvie said that if we go from the rent cap to ‘open market considerations’, it would create a ‘damaging cliff edge.’ A year on, he has done just that. Open market rents are a key feature of these transitional measures, which outline a complex trade-off between open market rent, landlords’ suggestion or a third option based on a confusing mathematical formula.

"Simply speaking, these complicated measures are not going to help most tenants, and risk creating an even worse situation.

"Open market rent is not affordable and with the end of the rent cap, tenants will be pushed to the edge by unaffordable rent increases. Rent has risen far beyond inflation over the last decade, tenants just can’t take on any further hikes. Landlords have shown they can’t be trusted to suggest affordable rents.

"The government needs to take the situation seriously and come up with new strong emergency legislation rather than this unworkable proposal. We need long term rent controls, and these transitory measures risk damaging the very premise of future protections.”

She added: "These transitional measures away from the rent cap are unworkable. They will push tenants to the edge.

"For the government to suggest unregulated open market rents or the landlord’s proposed increase as viable options highlights how detached the Scottish government are from our lives.

"The formula for calculating possible rent increases is incomprehensible. The process puts the onus on the tenant to regulate their landlord. Many will be unaware of this complicated system and landlords will be able to impose any increase they like on tenants.

"The government needs to take the situation seriously and come up with new strong emergency legislation rather than these unworkable proposals."

Tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie said: “Our temporary, emergency legislation has led the way at a time when rents have been rising across the UK, striking an important balance between protection for tenants and the rights of landlords. However, Parliament set a final deadline for these temporary protections to come to an end from 1 April 2024.

“The most comprehensive information on the number of private lets – the Scottish Landlord Register – shows the number of properties for rent has risen by 1.5%, between August 2022 and November 2023.

“From 1 April 2024 the previous arrangements for ending tenancies will resume. These were already the strongest protections in the UK and were further enhanced in 2022. Meanwhile, we have also proposed that over the next year tenants will have further rights to contest rent rises so that they do not face the very sudden rises that would apply if open market rents were to apply in one step. We will accompany this with a publicity campaign including an easy-to-use way for tenants to see how the new rules apply to them.

“And at the same time we have been developing the Housing Bill to deliver a New Deal for Tenants, including the introduction of long-term rent controls for the private rented sector, creating new tenants’ rights.”

According to the Scottish Government, the regulations would temporarily modify the rent adjudication process for 12 months so that on making a decision on adjudication, the rent officer would use a rent taper formula.

If the gap between the market rent and the current rent is 6% or less, then the landlord can increase the rent by the proposed amount, as long as this is not more than the market level.

If the gap between the market rent and the current rent is more than 6%, the landlord can increase the rent by 6% plus an additional 0.33% for each percent that the gap between the current rent and market rent exceeds 6%, as per the formula set out in the Rent Adjudication (Temporary Modifications) (Scotland) Regulations 2024. However, the total rent increase cannot exceed 12% of the current rent.