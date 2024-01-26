Outdoor retail giant Mountain Warehouse is to open a major new store in a Scottish city.
The opening of the 11,700 square feet store will create 14 jobs and feature womenswear, childrenswear and equipment on the ground floor, while menswear will be spread over the first floor, when it opens on February 24.
The company said bestsellers such as down jackets, ski gear, base layers, and snow boots will all feature in the store.
In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, local customers will discover the latest Animal collections. The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the famous Animal logo, as well as recycled jackets and ski wear.
Mark Neale, Mountain Warehouse founder, said: "We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Aberdeen, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog."
Ryan Manson, Union Square's general manager, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Mountain Warehouse to Union Square."
He added: "This exciting new addition builds on a series of high-profile openings last year and affirms the flight to quality we are experiencing, with best-in-class brands leveraging city centre destinations that offer customers the best integrated experience.
"Mountain Warehouse also bolsters and adds a new dimension to our outdoor clothing and accessories offering which continues to be a top performing category for us."
Mountain Warehouse describes itself as the largest outdoor retailer in the UK with over 250 stores nationwide, and more than 350 stores globally. The brand was established in 1997 by founder Mr Neale and now serves over four million outdoor-loving customers a year.
Mountain Warehouse said it is focused on offering a growing customer base "the best gear and the best service at the best prices and keeping them warm and dry whatever the weather".
