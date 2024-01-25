TRNSMT Festival has announced 23 more acts to its 2024 lineup on Glasgow Green.
Lauren Spencer Smith and Example are among the artists who will take to the stage this summer on the weekend of July 12-14.
Canadian singer-songwriter and Gen Z "superstar of the moment", Spencer Smith will perform on the main stage on the Friday with her single Fingers Crossed which went viral in 2023.
Competing Friday's lineup is soul star Jalen Ngonda, making his TRNSMT debut after a sell-out performance at King Tut's in 2023. He will join Liam Gallagher and Garbage on the main stage.
Example, known for Kickstarts, Change the Way You Kissed Me and tracks with Sunday's headliner Calvin Harris, will headline the King Tut's stage on Friday and will be joined by BBC Sound of the Year winner The Last Dinner Party.
English rock band Wunderhorse, fronted by songwriter Jacob Slater, will raise the volume on Friday, along with indie stars Matt Maltese and Nieve Ella.
Bellah Mae, who went from TikTok covers to festival performances in a year, also joins the lineup in her TRNSMT debut. Dublin four piece The Scratch and Scottish/Irish alternative pop duo SiiGHTS will also be taking to the stage.
Galway rock band NewDad, who are set to release their debut album this week, are added to the "already unmissable" Saturday main stage bill including Gerry Cinnamon and Courteeners.
For festivalgoers who discover new music through TikTok, Saturday’s King Tut’s stage will be headlined by viral TikToker Cian Ducrot. There will also be anthems from Scottish trio Vistas.
TikTok stars Caity Baser, Katie Gregson-Macleod and fast-rising indie artist Seb Lowe also join the bill, meaning Saturday’s King Tut’s lineup has more than 5.5 million followers between them.
Glasgow’s own nu-rock band Dead Pony and Royel Otis, who have created a buzz this week with their Murder on the Dancefloor cover, are also set to perform.
Indie rocker Bakar, who shot to fame with his single Hell N Back receiving more than 400 million streams, will be turning out for the final day. Bakar will share the stage with 2024 Group of the Year BRIT nominees Chase & Status and triple nominee Calvin Harris, who will bring TRNSMT 2024 to a close.
Sunday’s King Tut’s lineup is set to be a rock lover’s dream, with Enter Shikari bringing TRNSMT’s King Tut’s Stage to a close for 2024.
They are also joined by indie rock band The Reytons and rock duo Nova Twins. A Netflix star will come to Glasgow Green as Heartstopper’s Will Gao will be performing as part of Wasia Project and Sunday will also welcome Rachel Chinouriri, Dublin band Sprints, Bruce Springsteen’s support band, Kingfishr and one of Dublin’s hottest new musical prospects Somebody’s Child.
More acts are still to be announced across TRNSMT’s River Stage and Boogie Wonderland which celebrate new and upcoming musicians as well as tune dropping DJs.
Geoff Ellis, festival director of TRNSMT said: “The variety of acts that we have on offer this year is a strong mix of globally renowned names and up-and-coming artists which has resulted in a record breaking demand for tickets.
"Many ticket types already sold out, so make sure you get your tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.”
TRNSMT will offer a range of VIP experiences and fans can find out more about these at www.trnsmtfest.com
Weekend tickets start from £275, with prices shown including booking and transaction fee.
