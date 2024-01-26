Mac’s Bar in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is for sale with four flats that produce a rental income of £20,000 a year.

The bar brings in £50,000 net profit a year and the premises are described as a “great overall business opportunity”.

READ MORE: Village inn with 'stellar reputation' for sale as owners of 30 years exit

It is also positioned directly across from the historic Rothesay Castle tourist attraction.

“Our client’s family have owned and operated Mac’s Bar for approximately 72 years, with our client running it for the last 46 years, so the business is therefore extremely well established and something of a local institution,” the agent said.

The buildings sits in the heart of the popular Victorian seaside tourist location (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)

“The pub trades very much as a traditional locals’ bar with a loyal and regular clientele, with a welcoming atmosphere which also attracts tourists and day trippers, particularly in the holiday season when the hotels, B&Bs and holiday homes are at full capacity."

READ MORE: 'Much-loved' cafe on busy Scots commuter route changes hands

The agent also said: “There are regular events every week with the pub hosting quiz nights, darts league, pool league and dominos league, and is a real hub of the local community.

“The property has only been put up for sale due to retirement and offers a tremendous opportunity for a new owner-operator to take on this long-established and well-performing business which continues to go from strength to strength, and when you include the flat investments it is a considerable chunk of property and a great overall business opportunity.”

READ MORE: The garden centre cafe receiving rave reviews

The subjects comprise a public bar and separate lounge and games area with an overall licensing capacity of 80 people.

The pub and flats are available for freehold sale at offers over £375,000.