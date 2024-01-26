An island bar that has been in the same family for 72 years has been brought to market for sale.
Smith and Clough Business Associates said the incumbent family member plans to retire after running the well-performing bar for 46 years.
Mac’s Bar in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is for sale with four flats that produce a rental income of £20,000 a year.
The bar brings in £50,000 net profit a year and the premises are described as a “great overall business opportunity”.
READ MORE: Village inn with 'stellar reputation' for sale as owners of 30 years exit
It is also positioned directly across from the historic Rothesay Castle tourist attraction.
“Our client’s family have owned and operated Mac’s Bar for approximately 72 years, with our client running it for the last 46 years, so the business is therefore extremely well established and something of a local institution,” the agent said.
“The pub trades very much as a traditional locals’ bar with a loyal and regular clientele, with a welcoming atmosphere which also attracts tourists and day trippers, particularly in the holiday season when the hotels, B&Bs and holiday homes are at full capacity."
READ MORE: 'Much-loved' cafe on busy Scots commuter route changes hands
The agent also said: “There are regular events every week with the pub hosting quiz nights, darts league, pool league and dominos league, and is a real hub of the local community.
“The property has only been put up for sale due to retirement and offers a tremendous opportunity for a new owner-operator to take on this long-established and well-performing business which continues to go from strength to strength, and when you include the flat investments it is a considerable chunk of property and a great overall business opportunity.”
READ MORE: The garden centre cafe receiving rave reviews
The subjects comprise a public bar and separate lounge and games area with an overall licensing capacity of 80 people.
The pub and flats are available for freehold sale at offers over £375,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here