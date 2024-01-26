The Airbus A320 was making its way over the North Sea when concerned were raised, the Scottish Sun reports.

READ MORE: Storm Isha forces Edinburgh-bound Ryanair flights to divert to Germany

Crew members could smell smoke in the cabin, according to Aviation Source News.

The decision was made around 30 minutes after takeoff to divert and land at Amsterdam's Schipol Airport.

The aircraft made a safe landing in the Dutch capital on around 10.20pm on Sunday.

READ MORE: Glasgow-bound flight hits bird on takeoff

It is understood that the flight crew did not declare a formal emergency and normal flight procedures were followed.

The plane was able to continue its journey after checks were carried out.