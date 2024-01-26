There are “no obvious alternatives” to Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader for winning back those who voted for the party in 2019, a new poll has suggested.
Mr Sunak’s continued leadership of his party came under renewed speculation this week after Sir Simon Clarke, a senior ally of former prime minister Liz Truss, said the Tories would suffer a “massacre” at the next election if they did not ditch Mr Sunak.
But a poll by Ipsos UK suggests there may be few alternatives to Mr Sunak in the eyes of 2019 Conservative voters, with the Prime Minister enjoying a higher favourability rating than the rest of his front bench.
Some 42% of 2019 Tory voters said they had a favourable view of Mr Sunak, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt trailing on 38% and Home Secretary James Cleverly on 28%.
The Prime Minister’s net favourability rating of +13 was also much higher than those of his Chancellor and Home Secretary, on +7 and +2 respectively.
There was also little difference between Mr Sunak and possible candidates from outside the parliamentary Conservative party.
READ MORE: The Scots politicians at risk of losing their seats
Former prime minister Boris Johnson had a favourability rating among 2019 Tory voters of 43%, but at 34% his unfavourability rating was higher than that of Mr Sunak.
Reform UK founder and honorary president Nigel Farage, suggested by some as a possible future Conservative leader, was also virtually neck-and-neck with Mr Sunak in terms of popularity.
The former MEP was viewed favourably by 43% of 2019 Conservatives, only one point more than Mr Sunak, and was viewed unfavourably by 29%, tied with the Prime Minister.
Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos, said: “With a majority of Britons unfavourable towards Rishi Sunak, six in 10 saying things are heading in the wrong direction and Labour maintaining a large poll lead over the Conservatives in voter preferences, leadership speculation is to be expected.
READ MORE: Tories facing worst electoral collapse in a century under Rishi Sunak
“However, it is unclear who would do a better job. No obvious alternative stands out amongst 2019 Conservative voters so far.
“Plus, given at least half of Britons have held unfavourable opinions towards the Conservative Party since early 2022, it’s not a given that a new leader will improve the party brand any time soon.”
The poll, which surveyed 1,087 British adults between January 12 and 14, also found that around a fifth of 2019 Conservative voters now said they were likely to consider voting for Labour, while 28% said they would consider voting for Reform.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here