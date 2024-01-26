Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC said that it was “vitally important” than parents heed advice from the NHS as many of the deaths could have been prevented.

NHS Scotland does not suggest parents never bedshare with babies, but offers advice to make the practice safer.

It says that babies should be placed on their backs, in smoke free-spaces, on firm mattresses with pillows and bedding cleared out of the way to prevent suffocation or overheating.

Parents are told they should not share a bed with their baby if they smoke, have taken alcohol, drugs or medicines that cause drowsiness or if the infant is underweight.

Of the 17 deaths which occured during co-sleeping – out of a total of 74 baby deaths last year – a dozen involved alcohol or drugs.

Parents are also told never to co-sleep in armchairs or on sofas.

COPFS’s investigations involved considering the statements of witnesses, including parents and carers, instruction of expert reviews, and discussions with professional services.

Each of these investigations is of serious public concern.

The Solicitor General said: “Sudden infant deaths are rare but are without doubt one of the most devastating tragedies that a family could experience. I send my deepest condolences to everyone who has suffered such an overwhelming loss.

“The findings of COPFS’s investigations highlight that continuing efforts to promote safer sleep practices with parents are vitally important.

“We can see that overall, safer sleep advice has worked to save the lives of thousands of babies. However, I am saddened and greatly concerned by our findings which show unsafe co-sleeping is still happening.”

She added: “I can understand the challenges of getting enough sleep as a family, but expert advice should be followed. The evidence of the cases reported to the Procurator Fiscal shows that, tragically, babies can and do die in high-risk co-sleeping situations.”

“It is my sincere hope that by drawing attention to our concerns, prompted by the outcome of our investigations, that the number of baby deaths in which co-sleeping was a preventable factor, can be even further reduced through open conversations about safer sleeping.”

Lynsey Kidd, executive director at the Scottish Cot Death Trust, said she was concerned by the figures.

She said: "The evidence tells us that for the first six months the safest place for baby to sleep is in its own separate sleep space. So that should be a place firm surface, such as a cot, a moses basket, a crib, in the parents' room and that space should be clear.

"So no loose bedding, no toys, no bumpers. In the absence of any other risk factors that is still the safest space for a baby."

"We are really worried as a charity because we support many of these families, because whilst we talk about figures, we see the absolute devastation for families across Scotland."