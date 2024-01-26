Police have launched an appeal after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the A77.
The 39-year-old woman was struck by an Audi A3 being driven by a 69-year-old man on the A77 southbound outside Ayr, near the Holmston roundabout, at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.
Emergency services attended and the woman and man were both taken to Crosshouse Hospital near Kilmarnock for treatment. The driver was later released, police said.
READ MORE: Man, 84, killed as car hits tree brought down by Storm Isha
Officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances of the collision.
Constable Stuart MacArthur said: “Our investigation into the crash is continuing.
“I would urge any witnesses, or anyone driving on this stretch of road around the time of the crash, who may have information or any dashcam footage to contact us through 101, with reference number 3286 of January 24.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here