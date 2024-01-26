Emergency services attended and the woman and man were both taken to Crosshouse Hospital near Kilmarnock for treatment. The driver was later released, police said.

READ MORE: Man, 84, killed as car hits tree brought down by Storm Isha

Officers are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Constable Stuart MacArthur said: “Our investigation into the crash is continuing.

“I would urge any witnesses, or anyone driving on this stretch of road around the time of the crash, who may have information or any dashcam footage to contact us through 101, with reference number 3286 of January 24.”