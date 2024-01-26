A "beautiful" and "loving" dog who has spent 20 months at a Glasgow rescue shelter is hoping 2024 will be the year she is finally chosen for adoption.
Rottweiler cross Bella is described as an "underdog" due to being in care for more than six months.
She was handed into Dogs Trust in May 2022 where staff noticed she was a shy and "worried girl" who lacked confidence.
Now, after months of patient work with an expert training team, rescuers have slowly built a bond with Bella and gained her trust and are proud of how far she has come.
The five-year-old dog is described as a beautiful dog "both inside and out" who will become her owner's best friend.
Claire Cairney, assistant manager administration at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “Bella has been on a journey while she has been with us.
"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our training team and canine carers, she has changed in front of our eyes. Now is well and truly her time to meet her new family.
“Bella is a stunning big girl with a very loving nature which she shows to staff every day. She is shy on meeting new people but with time and patience her loving personality soon shines through.
"Once the bond is made with a potential adopter, they will never be short of snuggles and affection."
Bella's hindlegs can get stiff due to arthritis, and she is on a daily anti-inflammatory medication due to this.
Ms Cairney said: "But this doesn’t hold her back with one of her favourite pastimes being running and playing with squeaky toys in our paddocks.
“We are sure that anyone who meets Bella will love her as much as we do. We hope that the day will soon come when she gets her happy ending leaving our care for her forever home.”
Bella is looking to be the only pet in an adult only home with a patient family who are willing to go at Bella’s pace and have experience of owning a rescue dog.
She would benefit from having a safe space within the home which is separate from visitors.
Find out more about Bella and how to adopt a rescue dog at dogstrust/org.uk
