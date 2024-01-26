A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will be held into the death of a cameraman in a mid-air crash during the filming of a documentary.
Dan Burton, 54, was killed when his paramotor was in collision with one flown by his colleague, Sacha Dench, over Loch Na Gainmhich in Sutherland.
Ms Dench, who survived but suffered serious injuries, is known as the “human swan” for her adventures in using a paramotor to follow swans migrating from Russia across Europe to the UK.
She was attempting a 3,000-mile round Britain by paramotor challenge to highlight climate change ahead of the Cop26 conference, which was held in Glasgow.
Joanna Lumley was to present a show on the record-breaking attempt.
An FAI will be held because Mr Burton died during the course of his work.
The inquiry will consider any precautions which might have prevented the death, and any shortcomings in working practices.
A preliminary hearing has been set for February 26 at Tain Sheriff Court, Caithness, Highlands.
At the time of the accident, the trustees of Conservation Without Borders, a charity which was founded by Ms Dench, described the pair as “highly experienced paramotorists”.
Ms Dench’s round Britain challenge was put on hold following Mr Burton’s death.
