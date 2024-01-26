Vegan chocolates made by a young company based in the Highlands are set to feature in the famous $125,000 gift bags to be presented to the nominees at this year's Oscars celebrations.
Fiona McArthur of Fetcha Chocolates in Campbeltown has created an exclusive limited edition box of handmade chocolates for the "Everyone Wins" gift bags curated for the awards on March 10 by luxury LA marketing company Distinctive Assets. Now in their 22nd year, the bags have become a staple of the awards season and include more than 60 deluxe gifts including a lavish holiday in St Bart's.
The "Awards Collection" box features movie-themed chocolates inspired by the Oscar
nominated films "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "The Holdovers," and "Killers of the Flower Moon." They are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no alcohol to meet the demands of discerning celebrities.
Ms McArthur said setting up a vegan chocolate shop in a fishing and dairy-heavy area of Scotland was a big risk, but the business has grown "phenomenally" since starting four and a half years ago. Being included in the famed gift bag for Oscars nominees will provide a further boost.
"Creating chocolates for this gift bag is a dream come true for me," she said. "I am thrilled to be a part of this prestigious event and look forward to sharing our award-winning chocolates with big name Oscar nominees like Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, Robert De Niro, Paul Giamatti, Jodie Foster and Christopher Nolan."
She added: “As a young, micro business, I am delighted to be able to showcase Scottish produce on such an international stage.”
The boxes of chocolates to be presented at the awards have already been shipped to LA for the event. The "Awards Collection" will also be available on the Fetcha website and in-store from February 10.
