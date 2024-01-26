READ MORE: Isle of Harris Distillery toasts US success at LA Burns bash

The "Awards Collection" box features movie-themed chocolates inspired by the Oscar

nominated films "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "The Holdovers," and "Killers of the Flower Moon." They are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no alcohol to meet the demands of discerning celebrities.

Ms McArthur said setting up a vegan chocolate shop in a fishing and dairy-heavy area of Scotland was a big risk, but the business has grown "phenomenally" since starting four and a half years ago. Being included in the famed gift bag for Oscars nominees will provide a further boost.

"Creating chocolates for this gift bag is a dream come true for me," she said. "I am thrilled to be a part of this prestigious event and look forward to sharing our award-winning chocolates with big name Oscar nominees like Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, Robert De Niro, Paul Giamatti, Jodie Foster and Christopher Nolan."

She added: “As a young, micro business, I am delighted to be able to showcase Scottish produce on such an international stage.”

The boxes of chocolates to be presented at the awards have already been shipped to LA for the event. The "Awards Collection" will also be available on the Fetcha website and in-store from February 10.