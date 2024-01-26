The grade A-listed Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh's Charlotte Square, needed a number of windows refurbished, and work carried out on the roof and masonry.

Essential fire safety work was also carried out on the building.

READ MORE: EDITOR'S PICK ✍️The Herald heads to The Highlands: New series starts Monday

According to the Scottish Government, the decision to close Bute House between April and September meant work could be carried out "in the most cost-effective way possible".

Holyrood was in recess between July and September, which would likely have meant fewer receptions and functions.

However, that will also raise questions about why the Scottish Government needed to spend £6k a month on accommodation for Mr Yousaf.

The report states that a “number of properties were reviewed” and a three bedroom flat in central Edinburgh with sufficient living space for the First Minister and their family was the “best fit in terms of cost, security and size".

A breakdown of the costs shows that £5,400 was spent on “fees for property search and advice,” while another £2,035.20 was spent on legal fees to secure the five month letting arrangement. The total cost of rent from 2 June to 31 October was £19,813.70, roughly £3,962.74 a month.

The council tax came in at £1,877.77 and end of tenancy fees were £420. That brought the total cost to £29,546.67.

READ MORE: Council chiefs to urge SNP to allow capped rise to council tax

Meanwhile, the final bill for the work to Bute House came in at £856,307.59.

The Scottish Government is responsible for all repairs and maintenance as a condition of the lease agreement with the National Trust for Scotland.

The building, which was previously used as the official residence for the Secretary of State for Scotland, is also used for Cabinet meetings, official engagements, receptions and meetings.