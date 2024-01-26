Here are 10 restaurants across Scotland for a romantic Valentine's Day Date.

The Prancing Stag

1A Ashwood Gardens, Glasgow

The quirky setting and cosy atmosphere at this family-owned restaurant in Glasgow’s Jordanhill make it an ideal escape from the harsh winter weather.

Spaces for Valentine’s Day bookings are going fast which is no surprise given a special three-course menu with options including langoustine tortellini with Jerusalem artichoke, butter poached fillet of brill and a chocolate delice to finish.

Prestonfield House

71 Priestfield Road, Edinburgh

You’ll find all of the “gourmet delights and romance you would expect from the creator of The Witchery by the Castle” at this luxury five-star hotel just five minutes from the busy shopping streets of Edinburgh.

The candlelit Rhubarb Restaurant has an intimate vibe that’s guaranteed to make a Valentine’s Dinner extra special.

Café Bohème

23 Windmill Brae, Aberdeen

Bringing a taste of the city of love to Aberdeen, Café Boheme serves a menu of dishes that marry the culinary cultures of France and Scotland.

As expected, they offer an extensive wine list, making this the perfect restaurant to raise a glass (or two) to the occasion.

The Three Chimneys

Colbost, Dunvegan, Isle of Skye

If you’re planning a romantic getaway to the Misty Isle this year, we’d recommend making a reservation at the 3AA Rosette Three Chimneys in Dunvegan sooner rather than later.

A fixed-price dinner offering allows you to create your own tasting menu by selecting four ‘hyper-local and seasonal’ dishes from head chef Scott Davies whose work takes inspiration from the fine dining restaurants rural location.

Boath House

Auldearn, Nairn

A ‘sanctuary on Scotland’s northern coast’, Boath House is a Grade A listed Georgian Mansion in the Highlands that offers art, accommodation and, most importantly, food.

The venue has recently reopened after a winter break, coming back strong with a Valentine’s menu featuring thoughtfully sourced ingredients like oysters, sourdough with cultured butter, and Clava brie.

A full vegetarian alternative is also available.

The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant

The Glenturret Distillery, Torreglen, Crieff

Push the boat out with a visit to this first-of-a-kind Michelin-starred restaurant that’s located in the heart of Scotland’s oldest distillery.

It’s not cheap, but it will certainly be a dinner to remember with a multi-course menu created by chef Mark Donald who has worked in some of the world’s finest kitchens from Noma in Copenhagen to Hibiscus in Mayfair.

Montrose

1 Montrose Terrace, Edinburgh

If your other half likes to keep a keen eye on the latest foodie trends, there won’t be many better ways to celebrate Valentine’s than securing a table at the new venture from the Michelin Star-winning Timberyard team.

Their set menu begins with a glass of sparkling wine before moving on to dishes packed with Scottish produce from both land and sea including scallops with parsley root and champagne or beef with anchovy and wild pepper.

Seven21

721 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow

This compact restaurant in Glasgow’s Southside is a great choice for anyone who is searching for a relaxed setting and incredible dishes that won’t break the bank, but taste like they should.

The four-course tasting menu on February 14 is priced at just £35 per person, with matching wines available for £30.

Although, we’d suggest taking a quick glance at their superb cocktail too.

The Boat Shed Cafe

Loch Goil Cruisers, Lochgoillhead

We’re not forgetting that the couples who are more inclined towards a daytime date or favour freshly baked treats and a coffee over fine dining dinners.

Many will recognise the Boat Shed from social media, where it has become a favourite with food bloggers thanks to a stunning location overlooking the water of Loch Goil.

It’s a picture-perfect spot, when the unpredictable Scottish weather is playing ball.

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers

36 Kelvingrove Street, Finnieston, Glasgow

Another Michelin-starred entry on this week’s list and one of only two restaurants in Glasgow to have achieved the prestigious accolade.

Well if you can’t go all out on Valentine’s Day then when can you, eh?

Local chef Graeme Cheevers takes a ‘farm to fork’ approach to cooking with modern European dishes, often with a subtle Asian-influenced flair, that encapsulate his culinary travels before returning to the city.