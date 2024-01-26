Speaking of the list, Country Living said: "There's nothing better than a refreshing dip when the weather heats up. For those of us who love the great outdoors, plus a spot of breaststroke, wild swimming is the perfect option.

"Luckily for us, the UK has a plethora of places to enjoy wild swimming, from hidden in-land beaches to mystical, blue-watered lagoons."

The Skye Fairy Pools in Scotland were among the UK's best wild swimming spots. (Image: Getty)

See the Scottish wild swimming spot named among the best in the UK

The Skye Fairy Pools located on the Isle of Skye were named among the UK's best wild swimming spots, coming in at number seven on the Country Living list.

The pools are described as a "natural waterfall phenomenon in Glen Brittle" which have "vivid aqua blue" waters.

The area also hosts a variety of animals including red deer, rabbits and sheep.

In recent years, this area has become incredibly popular among tourists with the number of visitors doubling between 2015 and 2019.

See the full list of top wild swimming spots in the UK

Blue Lagoon (Pembrokeshire) Gaddings Dam (West Yorkshire) Kailpot Crag (Lake District) River Dart (Devon) Lower Dddwili Falls (Brecon Beacons) Goldiggins Quarry (Cornwall) Skye Fairy Pools (Isle of Skye)

How to stay safe when wild swimming

Like many outdoor activities, wild swimming carries with it a number of risks. Here are some safety tips to follow.

Avoid swimming alone - always go with a partner

Never ignore warning signs

Be aware of your swimming ability

Don't dive into the water

Consider wearing goggles

Keep your head above the water if you have concerns about the cleanliness

Be mindful of the water temperature

Do not kick or thrash if you encounter weeds or other underwater obstructions - You should instead stay as calm as possible and slow your swimming speed down.

