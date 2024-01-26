The scheme is open to all Manorview staff with more than 12 months’ service, with the amount received by each qualifying person based on hours worked during a 12-month period - not on job title or salary. This year’s pay-out amounts to around £580 per member of staff and according to Manorview this will equate to two weeks’ pay.

READ MORE: Darkness falls on hospitality after high-profile closures

It is the biggest bonus pot to be shared out among the company’s staff, eclipsing the previous record of £162,479 in January 2023.

The total value of the pot equates to 10% of Manorview's net profits.

David Tracey said: “Fairness is at the heart of our decisions. Every person in every role across our business impacts our success, so it’s right that profit is shared in a fair way.

“The calculation process ultimately means that it doesn’t matter whether someone is a kitchen porter, bar team, wedding sales manager, general manager, housekeeper or director – if they’ve worked the same hours, they get the same profit share.”

Manorview said the profit-sharing scheme is part of its mission to “make life better through hospitality”. The company, which owns venues such as Boclair House in Bearsden, The Busby in Clarkston, Brisbane House in Largs, and The Torrance in East Kilbride, pays staff the minimum of the real living wage and recently set up a charity, the Manorview Foundation, to support those experiencing poverty and hardship. In December, it hosted 1,700 kids at 18 free party nights.

READ MORE: 'Much-loved' Smithy Coffee House near Prestwick sold

Staff celebrated their bonus at an all-expenses-paid party at The Arches in Glasgow this week.

Chairman Steve Graham said: “We close all our venues so that every team member can attend. It’s fantastic to get everyone together to show our thanks and appreciation, and celebrate what can be achieved as a team. I’m delighted that we can once again share profits with our team members. They do so much for our guests and our communities, and thoroughly deserve it.”